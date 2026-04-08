Braves vs Angels Brawl Erupts After Reynaldo López Hits Jorge Soler With High Pitch

A tense moment in Anaheim escalated into a full-scale on-field altercation on Tuesday night involving Reynaldo López of the Atlanta Braves and Jorge Soler of the Los Angeles Angels, resulting in both players being ejected after a bench-clearing incident.

High Pitch Triggers Immediate Confrontation

The incident began in the bottom of the fifth inning when Reynaldo López threw a pitch that sailed high and inside, deflecting off the catcher's glove and coming close to Jorge Soler.

Based on the video, Soler reacted immediately, charging toward the mound and confronting López, which quickly escalated into a physical altercation.

In the next moment, viewers saw an exchange of punches from López and Soler before teammates and officials rushed in to separate them.

Benches from both the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Angels cleared as the situation spiraled out of control.

Managers Step In During On-Field Chaos

During the chaos, Braves manager Walt Weiss entered the field to help restrain Soler and prevent further escalation. His intervention was driven by immediate concern for player safety amid the confrontation.

Angels manager Kurt Suzuki later defended Soler's reaction, noting that a pitch near the head can naturally trigger a strong response, especially in a high-intensity game situation.

Game Tension Builds Before the Fight

According to ESPN, tension between the two teams had already been building earlier in the game. Jorge Soler had previously hit a home run off Reynaldo López in his first at-bat, setting an early tone for the matchup. He was later hit by a pitch in a subsequent plate appearance, further escalating frustration on both sides.

At the time of the altercation, the Atlanta Braves held a 4–2 lead and ultimately went on to secure a 7–2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels.

Strong Performances Overshadowed by Incident

Despite the ejection, Reynaldo López delivered a solid outing, recording seven strikeouts over 4⅔ innings while allowing two runs on three hits.

Meanwhile, Jorge Soler finished the game with a home run and two RBIs before being removed following the altercation.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com