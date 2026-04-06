NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers Keen on Trading Dalton Knecht This Summer, Per Insider

Dalton Knecht used to be every Los Angeles Lakers fan could ever dream of: agile, three-point shooting, can drive to the basket, and has a rookie-star personality. His first year in the league appeared to be promising, but his stats this season dwindled.

With that, multiple reports suggest the franchise is preparing to move on from him following a steep sophomore decline. Knecht was once believed to be an Austin Reaves successor, but now, the story has shifted to a different angle for the purple-and-gold squad.

Lakers Trade Plans: Dalton Knecht on the Block Again

According to Lakers insider Jovan Buha, the organization is expected to actively shop Knecht this summer in an effort to shed his contract. This marks a sharp reversal from last season, when he was viewed as a reliable rotation piece with long-term upside.

His rookie year supported that optimism. Knecht delivered 9.1 points per game while shooting efficiently from beyond the arc, giving the Lakers valuable spacing alongside stars like LeBron James and emerging backcourt contributors. His role fit naturally in a system built around high-usage creators.

NBA Performance Decline Raises Concerns

However, his second season has told a different story. Knecht's production has dropped significantly, falling to 4.0 points per game while his three-point accuracy slipped to nearly 30 percent. His minutes have also been reduced, signaling a diminished role in the rotation.

League observers have grown worried about his decision-making and consistency. Moments of confusion in-game and missed assignments have fueled doubts about his readiness to contribute at a high level.

According to FadeAwayWorld, even his G League appearances showed inconsistency, with strong scoring bursts offset by poor shooting performances in key games.

Lakers Roster Reset and Offseason Direction

Lakers' mishaps compounded the Knecht situation. Injuries to key players like Luka Dončić and Austin Reaves have weakened their playoff outlook, pushing the franchise toward early offseason planning. With the postseason window closing quickly, roster adjustments have become a priority.

In that context, Knecht has emerged as a likely trade candidate. Teams reportedly view him as a negative asset, with some even asking for draft compensation to absorb his contract.

NBA Offseason Outlook for Dalton Knecht

Once seen as a valuable floor spacer, Knecht now faces an uncertain future in Los Angeles. At this time around the postseason, he should have stepped up as one of the main options in scoring. If things won't change in the playoffs, the Lakers will need to move forward without the 6-foot-6 forward.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com