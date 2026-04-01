U.S. Crime & Justice

Wisconsin Mom Fatally Stabs 14-Year-Old Daughter To Protect Her From Elon Musk

By
Daughter Daughter
Wisconsin mom Tyiece Oninski allegedly fatally stabbed her 14-year-old daughter, claiming she was protecting her from Elon Musk, according to a criminal complaint filed in Rock County.

A Wisconsin woman has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide after police say she fatally stabbed her 14-year-old daughter and told investigators she did it to protect the girl from Elon Musk.

Authorities identified the suspect as Tyiece Oninski, 41, of Beloit. According to the criminal complaint, Oninski called the Rock County Communications Center on March 20 and said she had "murdered" her daughter the night before.

Dispatch records and court documents cited in reports say Oninski told the operator that her daughter was dead and asked for a hearse instead of an ambulance. She also said she had tried to kill herself after the stabbing, according to the complaint.

Police found the girl dead from stab wounds at the home she shared with her mother and grandfather in the Town of Turtle, according to the reports. The victim was identified in coverage as Kuren Rein, Daily Mail reported.

Investigators say Oninski later told police she killed her daughter "to protect her from somebody else," and then identified that person as Elon Musk. The complaint says she did not explain why she believed Musk posed a threat.

The reports say there is no evidence that Musk knew the family or had any role in the killing. Musk has not been accused of wrongdoing in the case, according to People.

At the hospital, Oninski's blood tested positive for benzodiazepines, amphetamines, and THC, according to reporting based on the complaint. One report also says she asked a deputy whether her name was in the news and was disappointed when told it was not.

Oninski has been charged in Rock County Circuit Court, where prosecutors are pursuing the homicide case. The complaint and court filings cited in the reports are the basis for the allegations currently public.

The victim was 14 years old. Authorities have not said when Oninski's next court appearance will take place, as per Fox11Online.

Originally published on Lawyer Herald

Tags
Stabbing, Elon Musk, Daughter
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