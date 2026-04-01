Entertainment

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Gets Release Date Moved up by 10 Days Ahead of Appeal Hearing on April 9

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Diddy Diddy
Sean “Diddy” Combs’ prison release date is moved up 10 days as he prepares for an April 9 appeal hearing challenging his 2025 prostitution-related conviction.

Sean "Diddy" Combs' federal prison release date has been moved up again, and his appeal hearing is scheduled for April 9 as he continues to challenge his conviction and sentence. Federal Bureau of Prisons records now list his projected release date as Apr. 15, 2028, which is 10 days earlier than the April 25 date previously shown.

The latest change follows an earlier adjustment that already shortened the timeline by more than a month. Combs was first listed for release in May 2028, then moved to Jun. 4, 2028, before the Bureau later advanced the date to Apr. 25, 2028, and now Apr. 15, 2028.

The Bureau of Prisons has not publicly explained the exact reason for the most recent change. However, USA Today reported that release dates can shift based on factors such as good behavior and time already served, while other outlets noted that the federal system does not always give a detailed public reason for individual sentence changes.

Combs is serving a 50-month sentence at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey after a 2025 federal trial in which a jury convicted him on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. He was acquitted of the more serious charges, including racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking, which could have carried far longer penalties.

The case began with a federal indictment in 2024 that accused Combs of running a criminal operation that used his business empire and staff to help stage drug-fueled sexual encounters. Prosecutors also alleged coercion, violence, and abuse, while the defense argued the encounters were consensual and that the government had overreached, the BBC reported.

At sentencing in October 2025, the judge imposed a term of just over four years in prison, plus a $500,000 fine and supervised release afterward. Prosecutors had pushed for a much longer sentence, citing what they described as a history of abuse and control, while the defense asked for a shorter term.

Combs was arrested in September 2024 after federal raids on his properties in Los Angeles, New York, and Miami. His appeal hearing on Apr. 9 is expected to focus on whether the conviction should be overturned or whether he should receive a new trial, according to People.

Originally published on Lawyer Herald

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