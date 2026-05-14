Tech AI

Netflix’s INKubator: AI Studio Gears Up to Create AI-Generated Animated Shorts

Netflix’s new AI studio will help them create AI-generated content.

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Netflix has established a new studio within the company which it calls the "INKubator," and its main focus is to utilize generative artificial intelligence to create short-form content for the platform.

Netflix's INKubator Is a New Internal AI Studio

The Verge's latest report says that this is now searching for new employees to be part of the team. Per the report, the new studio was discovered via its multiple job listings posted over at Netflix's career website, which show that the studio is looking for a Head of Technology to lead the vision and strategy for its next-generation developments.

Netflix also posted job listings for the likes of producers, software engineers, technical directors, a production supervisor, and more. These job postings for the new INKubator AI studio great mention the use of generative AI.

The jobs that Netflix is also opening up for applicants are all based in Los Angeles, and some will have potential employees reporting to the company's office in Los Gatos, California.

AI-Generated Animated Shorts Coming

The job listings all confirm one thing, and that is the INKubator studio will consist of heavy generative AI use to produce content for the streaming platform.

It was revealed in the report that Netflix plans to develop AI-generated animated shorts and specials that will be available to watch on their website. The studio will focus on short-form content creation that is complete with artist tools, production workflows, infrastructure, and more.

Netflix is already using generative AI for its advertisements and other aspects of the platform, and its recent venture involved the acquisition of InterPositive, an AI startup that was founded by Ben Affleck.

It remains unconfirmed what else INKubator can deliver in the future as Netflix has yet to talk about what it will bring to subscribers.

Originally published on Tech Times

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Netflix, AI
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