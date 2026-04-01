15-Year-Old Teen Who Shot Teacher at Texas High School Had Been 'Experiencing Academic Challenges'

A 15-year-old student who shot a teacher at a Texas high school before killing himself had been experiencing academic challenges, according to authorities and school officials.

The shooting happened Monday morning at Hill Country College Preparatory High School in Bulverde, Texas, north of San Antonio. Officials said the student brought a .357 revolver from home and opened fire during the school day, striking a female teacher inside the campus.

The teacher was taken to a hospital and remained there on Tuesday, officials said. Her name has not been released, and authorities have not publicly described the seriousness of her injuries, according to ABC News.

Law enforcement officials said the teenager may have been failing several classes. Investigators are still working to determine what led to the shooting and have said a motive has not been confirmed.

The Comal County Sheriff's Office said investigators seized electronic devices from the teen's home to help reconstruct his actions before the attack. Officials are reviewing those devices as part of the broader inquiry into how the shooting unfolded.

The school was placed under lockdown after the gunfire, and about 250 students were later evacuated and reunited with their families. Authorities said there was no continuing threat after the suspect died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, NBC News reported.

Comal Independent School District said classes were canceled on Tuesday and counselors were made available to students, families, and staff. School leaders said their priority was supporting the campus community and helping students respond to the incident.

Officials have not said how the teen obtained the handgun. They also have not released any information suggesting that the student had a prior violent history, and the case remains under investigation.

The shooting added to growing concerns about school safety and gun access in Texas, where officials have repeatedly faced questions about how weapons are brought onto campuses. In this case, investigators said they are still piecing together the timeline and circumstances surrounding the attack.

No additional details were released Tuesday about the teacher's condition or when she might leave the hospital. Authorities said more information could be provided as the investigation continues, as per US News.

Originally published on Lawyer Herald