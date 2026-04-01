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JetBlue Hikes Fees for Checked Baggage—How Much Do You Have to Pay Now?

There's still an opportunity to get a discount from JetBlue.

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JetBlue has announced that there will be an increase in fees that passengers have to pay for checked baggage.

The airline company has attributed the change in fees to rising operational costs as fuel prices continue to soar.

JetBlue Raises Checked Baggage Fees

According to Travel Weekly, the first bag fee has gone up from $50 to $59 on peak periods. For non-peak periods, the fee went up to $49 from $45.

This rate increase will apply for the U.S., Latin America, Canada, and the Caribbean.

It should be noted that the following are considered peak periods:

  • Spring break
  • Summer
  • Thanksgiving
  • Winter holiday season

As for second bags, passengers have to pay $79 for peak periods and $69 for non-peak periods.

JetBlue has also provided a charge for fees for transatlantic flights, which can be found here.

Is There a Way to Get a Discount?

The good news is the $10 discount on the standard price still applies for those who pay for baggage fees more than 24 hours before their scheduled flight.

The same discount applies for second bags. Again, fees must be paid 24 hours before the scheduled time.

"As we experience rising operating costs, we regularly evaluate how to manage those costs while keeping base fares competitive and continuing to invest in the experience our customers value," JetBlue said in a statement.

"Adjusting fees for optional services used by select customers, such as checked baggage, allows us to continue offering more competitive fares while delivering the onboard experience our customers love, including complimentary snacks and drinks, unlimited high-speed Wi-Fi and seatback entertainment screens," the airline added.

Originally published on Travelers Today

Tags
JetBlue, Airline

This article is copyrighted by Travelers Today, the travel news leader

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