15-Year-Old Teen Shoots Teacher Before Dying From Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound: Report

A 15-year-old student allegedly shot a teacher at a Texas high school Monday morning before dying from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and the teacher was taken to a hospital in unknown condition, authorities said.

The shooting happened at Hill Country College Preparatory High School in Bulverde, about 30 miles north of San Antonio, according to the Comal County Sheriff's Office. Officials said the campus was placed on lockdown, and students were later evacuated to reunite with their parents.

Authorities said the suspect died at the scene, and investigators believe he turned the gun on himself after shooting the teacher. Officials have not released the student's name, the teacher's name, or a possible motive, according to ABC News.

The school said the lockdown began at 8:34 a.m., shortly before classes were scheduled to start. One student told local reporters they heard multiple gunshots and screams, while another said they heard shouting before a teacher told students to take cover.

The case has added to concerns about school shootings in the U.S. In one recent incident, a shooting at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia, left one instructor dead and two others injured after a gunman opened fire in a classroom used by Reserve Officers' Training Corps students, NBC News reported.

Authorities said the gunman in that case was Mohamed Bailor Jalloh, a former Army National Guard member who had previously been convicted in a terrorism-related case. Investigators said the attack is being examined as a possible act of terrorism, and campus police said ROTC students helped subdue the shooter.

Gun Violence Archive's website shows 2025 ended with 18,532 deaths recorded in categories it tracks, along with 115,586 injuries and 2,247 mass shootings. Separate 2026 updates posted by the archive's account listed 2,747 gun deaths, 4,678 gun injuries, and 80 mass shootings as of March 23.

School safety researchers say 2026 has already seen shootings on K-12 and higher-education campuses across multiple states, with the South and Midwest among the most affected regions. One tracker said there had been 47 campus incidents by March 23, although only a smaller share resulted in injuries or deaths, as per Omnilert.

Originally published on Lawyer Herald