U.S. Crime & Justice

Bullet That Killed Conservative Commentator Charlie Kirk Did Not Match Rifle Used by Suspect Tyler Robinson: Report

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Charlie Kirk Charlie Kirk
Defense filing says the bullet that killed Charlie Kirk does not match suspect Tyler Robinson’s rifle, raising new questions about forensic evidence in the high-profile murder case.

The bullet recovered from Charlie Kirk's autopsy did not match the rifle tied to Tyler Robinson, according to a defense filing reported Monday, adding a new forensic dispute to the murder case.

The claim comes as Robinson, 22, faces capital murder charges over Kirk's killing at Utah Valley University in September 2025. Prosecutors have said the case includes DNA evidence, text messages, and a rifle found near the scene, while the defense is now pressing for more time before the preliminary hearing.

In the new filing, Robinson's lawyers said the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives could not connect the bullet recovered at autopsy to the rifle allegedly linked to him. They are seeking to delay the hearing for at least six months so they can review firearms and DNA reports, according to The Gateway Pundit.

Investigators previously said a bolt-action rifle was found near the shooting site and that DNA on a towel wrapped around the weapon matched Robinson. They also said a screwdriver recovered from a rooftop matched him, and that messages and other evidence pointed to his involvement in the attack.

Court records show the case has been moving through early hearings as both sides argue over evidence and procedure. Robinson has not entered a plea, and prosecutors are seeking the death penalty if he is convicted of aggravated murder.

The shooting happened on Sept. 10, 2025, during a campus event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, where Kirk was speaking before a large crowd. Witnesses and video captured the moment a single gunshot struck him, and he was later pronounced dead at a local hospital, PBS reported.

Authorities said the manhunt ended about 33 hours later when Robinson was taken into custody after relatives and a family friend contacted police. Investigators also said they recovered online messages and other material that they believe link him to the shooting.

The reported ballistics dispute gives the defense another avenue to challenge the case, but it does not erase the other evidence investigators say they have collected. A judge will now decide whether to delay the hearing and how much of the evidence will be examined before trial, as per Live Now Fox.

Originally published on Lawyer Herald

Tags
Killing, Rifle, Bullet
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