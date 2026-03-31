Where Will Malik Howard Commit? 2027 TE Prospect Sets Key Visits With Alabama, 3 More Elite Programs

One of the fastest-rising names in the 2027 recruiting cycle, Malik Howard is rapidly becoming a priority target for major college football programs. The four-star tight end from Tennessee has climbed recruiting rankings, now rated as the No. 10 tight end nationally and just outside the top 200 overall prospects.

At 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds, Howard's size, athleticism, and versatility have made him one of the most closely watched players in his class.

Notre Dame Gaining Momentum in Recruitment

According to the Rivals podcast, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish have emerged as a serious contender for Howard's commitment. Following a recent unofficial visit, communication between the program and the prospect has reportedly strengthened, with an official visit scheduled for June.

The Fighting Irish are actively shaping their 2027 recruiting class and currently do not have a tight end commit, making Howard a high-priority target in their plans.

Alabama, Tennessee, and LSU Remain Strong Contenders

Several powerhouse programs are also heavily involved in Howard's recruitment.

Per Sports Illustrated, the Alabama Crimson Tide is set to host him for an official visit in late May, continuing its tradition of targeting elite tight end talent.

Meanwhile, the home-state program, Tennessee Volunteers, remains firmly in the mix and is pushing hard to keep the standout prospect in-state.

LSU Tigers also continue to pursue Howard, adding further competition to an already crowded recruitment battle.

Tight End Market Driving Recruiting Urgency

Howard's rise coincides with a wave of early commitments at the tight end position across the 2027 class, with several top prospects already pledged to programs such as Oklahoma, Missouri, and Wisconsin. This trend has increased urgency for schools still seeking elite talent at the position.

Programs like Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Tennessee Volunteers remain especially motivated, as neither has secured a tight end commitment in this cycle.

Decision Timeline Still Open

With official visits scheduled over the coming months, Howard's recruitment is entering a crucial evaluation phase. No commitment timeline has been set, but interest continues to intensify as top programs position themselves for one of the nation's premier tight end prospects.

For now, Malik Howard's decision remains open, but the race for his commitment is clearly heating up.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com