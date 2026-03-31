Chess is set for a major spotlight again at the Esports World Cup 2026 following its highly successful debut the previous year. Magnus Carlsen remains the most anticipated player in the upcoming tournament.

After drawing strong global viewership and live arena attendance, the competition returns in 2026 with an expanded 21-player format featuring a new play-in stage, group phase, and playoffs.

Expanded Qualification System for 2026

This year's qualification structure introduces multiple competitive pathways for players aiming to reach the main stage of the Esports World Cup 2026.

Top contenders can qualify through major events such as the Chess.com Open Championship and DreamHack Atlanta, while others will earn spots via the Champions Chess Tour rankings or the Last Chance Qualifier.

Ongoing competitions like the Titled Tuesday Grand Prix also continue to influence final placements, ensuring only the most consistent performers reach the event.

Carlsen Headlines Returning Champions

According to Chessbase, defending champion Magnus Carlsen automatically headlines the 2026 roster after his dominant performance in the previous edition. He will be joined by elite competitors, including Alireza Firouzja and Denis Lazavik, both of whom have established themselves as top-tier contenders in recent tournaments.

Carlsen's Dominant 2025 Run

At the inaugural chess competition during the Esports World Cup 2025, Carlsen delivered a flawless run representing Team Liquid.

His most challenging match came against Hikaru Nakamura, where a tightly contested series pushed the format to its limits before Carlsen advanced and ultimately defeated Firouzja in the final.

Top Contenders for 2026

Heading into 2026, Carlsen remains the clear favorite due to his consistency and elite endgame precision. However, Firouzja continues to close the gap with aggressive, dynamic play, while Nakamura remains a dangerous threat thanks to his speed and tactical awareness.

Team Liquid and Team Falcons are backing elite players, and this means one thing: the competitive field is deeper than ever.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com