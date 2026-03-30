TSA Workers Begin Receiving Backpay as Lines in Multiple US Airports Return to Normal

Multiple airports across the United States have started to feel the effects of TSA workers finally getting their first paycheck after 45 days.

Airports across the country experienced crazy long lines and slow service the past few weeks as TSA workers were forced to work without pay. Some have since left their jobs.

TSA Workers Receive Backpay

According to a report by Travel Weekly, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said that TSA workers should receive two paychecks in backpay Monday.

However, the union representing TSA workers said that there are still some workers who have yet to receive backpay.

The DHS has attributed delays in release of backpay to processing times.

The release of TSA workers' backpay comes after President Donald Trump signed an executive order directing the DHS to pay TSA workers right away.

The past couple of months have been difficult for the DHS as the department found itself in the middle of Senate and House standoff regarding funding.

According to TravelPulse, Congress is now a two-week break, which means no resolution can be made during this period.

US Airports Feel Relief

The effects of the release of workers' backpay have slowly been felt in different airports across the United States as wait times significantly lessened for passengers.

Houston Bush Intercontinental Airport and New York LaGuardia are just two of the airports that have reported faster wait times.

However, there are those that still faced longer wait times, such as the John F. Kennedy International Airport.

Originally published on Travelers Today