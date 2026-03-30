Pakistan to Host US-Iran Talks, No Word Yet from Washington or Tehran, Says Foreign Minister

Pakistan has stepped forward as an unlikely broker, saying it is prepared to host discussions between the US and Iran. Whether those talks will actually happen remains unclear as neither Washington nor Tehran has confirmed participation, and for now the proposal hangs in that familiar diplomatic limbo where ambition outpaces agreement.

Between cautious offers to host talks and open threats of escalation, the conflict surrounding Iran shows little sign of settling into anything resembling calm.

Islamabad Positions Itself As Middle Ground

Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar struck an optimistic tone after hosting counterparts from Turkey, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia.

'Pakistan is very happy that both Iran and the US have expressed their confidence in Pakistan to facilitate the talks,' he said, adding that the country would be 'honoured to host and facilitate meaningful talks between the two sides in the coming days.'

Pakistan has maintained workable relations with both capitals, and officials describe weeks of quiet, behind-the-scenes diplomacy. Yet the silence from the two principal actors is telling. The US has not publicly endorsed Islamabad's offer, and Iran's mission to the United Nations declined to comment. Here, there is barely a footprint.

US President Donald Trump, speaking aboard Air Force One, gave little away. He acknowledged ongoing discussions with Iran and said, 'We're doing extremely well in that negotiation,' adding that Tehran had responded to a proposed 15-point ceasefire plan by giving 'most of the points,' but did not elaborate.

Tehran's Rhetoric Turns Sharper

If Pakistan's message was one of mediation, Iran's senior figures offered something far more combustible. Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, the country's parliamentary speaker, dismissed the prospect of talks in Pakistan as little more than a cover for military preparations.

According to state media, he warned that Iranian forces were 'waiting for the arrival of American troops on the ground to set them on fire and punish their regional partners forever'.

The threats did not stop there. Iranian officials have also warned that the homes of US and Israeli 'commanders and political officials' in the region could be targeted. A military spokesperson, Ebrahim Zolfaghari, framed this as a response to what he described as the 'targeting of residential homes of the Iranian people'.

For civilians, the rhetoric is not abstract. 'We don't know at what moment our homes could be targeted,' said Razzak Saghir al-Mousawi, a 71-year-old who has fled to Iraq. 'I am definitely afraid.' It is a blunt reminder that beneath the strategic calculations, ordinary people are living with the consequences.

A War Expanding Beyond Its Borders

The conflict itself has already spilt well beyond its original flashpoints. Israel has intensified its military campaign, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu signalling plans to widen operations in Southern Lebanon while continuing to target Hezbollah, and more than one million people have been displaced there.

Israel's military said it dropped more than 120 munitions in Tehran over a 24-hour period, hitting sites linked to weapons research and production. Iran, for its part, reported power outages following attacks on electricity infrastructure, though some areas have since been restored.

Elsewhere, Iranian-backed Houthi forces in Yemen have launched missiles towards Israel, while maritime routes face renewed uncertainty. The Strait of Hormuz, a critical artery for global energy supplies, remains under Iran's influence, and any disruption there carries immediate consequences for international markets.

Trump claimed that Iran had agreed to allow 20 ships carrying oil to pass through the strait 'out of a sign of respect', a phrase that feels more political than diplomatic. Even so, any easing of restrictions suggests Tehran is aware of the economic stakes.

Diplomacy Struggles To Keep Pace

Efforts to create a framework for talks continue, though they appear fragile. Egypt's foreign minister, Badr Abdelatty, said meetings in Pakistan were intended to open a 'direct dialogue' between Washington and Tehran, a notable shift from the indirect channels that have dominated in recent years.

Iran has publicly rejected the US proposal for a 15-point 'action list', while reportedly drafting its own five-point plan that includes demands for guarantees against future attacks and recognition of its control over the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran's Revolutionary Guard has threatened to treat Israeli universities and branches of US institutions in the region as 'legitimate targets' unless assurances are provided for Iranian academic sites. Universities in Beirut have already moved classes online as a precaution.

Casualty figures continue to climb across multiple fronts. Iranian authorities report more than 1,900 deaths, while over 1,200 have been killed in Lebanon. Israel has recorded 19 fatalities, and at least 13 US service members have died. The numbers are stark, and they continue to rise.

What makes this moment particularly uneasy is the disconnect between diplomatic language and military reality. Pakistan is offering a table for talks. Iran is threatening to escalate. The US is signalling progress without detail.

If negotiations do take place in Islamabad, they will unfold against a deep mistrust and active conflict.

Originally published on IBTimes UK