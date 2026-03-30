Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is facing sharp questions over religious freedom in Jerusalem after Catholic officials said Israeli police halted a private Palm Sunday Mass at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, blocking senior clergy from entering the site where Christians believe Jesus was crucified.

The rare move, said to be the first in centuries and reported on Sunday in the Old City, is at the centre of growing anger abroad over what prompted Benjamin Netanyahu to allow Palm Sunday worship to be curtailed.

Church officials say the clash took place against the backdrop of the continuing Iran conflict. They note that Jerusalem's major holy sites, including the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, have been formally closed to the public because of repeated Iranian missile strikes. Even so, the Latin Patriarchate in Jerusalem maintains that small, private Masses for clergy had been quietly going ahead inside the church since late February without any problems.

Palm Sunday Mass And Safety Conditions Inside The Old City

According to the Latin Patriarchate, police officers stopped Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, and the head of the Custos of the Holy Land from entering to celebrate a Palm Sunday liturgy.

In a statement, the Patriarchate condemned the intervention as 'a manifestly unreasonable and grossly disproportionate measure'.

The decision landed with particular force because Palm Sunday marks the start of Holy Week, one of the most sacred stretches of the Christian calendar. Church leaders insist they were seeking only a modest, closed-door service with senior clergy, not a large public procession through the narrow streets of the Old City.

Cited by the Associated Press, Israeli police said they had informed Catholic authorities that no Palm Sunday Mass could take place, arguing that safety conditions inside the Old City were not adequate. They pointed to the lack of proper access for emergency vehicles in the cramped streets and what they described as limited shelter options in the event of further missile strikes.

From the Catholic side, the central complaint is not that security concerns exist, but that the rules appeared to shift without warning. The Latin Patriarchate noted that private Masses had been held at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre since the Iranian attacks began on 28 February and said it could not understand why this particular service and these particular priests were treated differently.

Farid Jubran, a spokesperson for the Patriarchate, said the decision had struck at the heart of Christian observance. Palm Sunday, he stressed, is 'a very, very sacred day for Christians' and in the church's view 'there was no justification for such a decision or such an action'.

Global Outrage Over How Benjamin Netanyahu Handled Palm Sunday

What followed was not just a local dispute but a diplomatic flare-up. The closure drew criticism from Israel's closest allies, who accused the authorities of overreaching.

US Ambassador Mike Huckabee described the move as 'an unfortunate overreach' and suggested it was difficult to justify.

French President Emmanuel Macron went further. In a statement and a post on X, he argued that the incident formed part of a 'concerning increase in violations of the status of the Holy Sites in Jerusalem'. Macron insisted that 'the free exercise of worship in Jerusalem must be guaranteed for all religions'.

J’apporte mon plein soutien au patriarche latin de Jérusalem et aux chrétiens de Terre Sainte, empêchés de célébrer la messe des Rameaux au Saint-Sépulcre.



Je condamne cette décision de la police israélienne, qui s’ajoute à la multiplication préoccupante des violations… — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) March 29, 2026

Italy's political class, often divided on Middle East questions, was unusually unified in its response. Politicians from across the spectrum condemned the fact that Cardinal Pizzaballa, an Italian citizen and widely seen as a leading contender for the papacy in the 2025 conclave, had been turned away from the church.

Netanyahu Pledged Quicker Access For Holy Week

Pressed by the international reaction, Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu insisted there had been no 'malicious intent' behind the police action and repeated the argument that the cardinal had been blocked solely because of safety assessments tied to the Iran conflict.

'Over the past several days, Iran has repeatedly targeted the holy sites of all three monotheistic religions in Jerusalem with ballistic missiles. In one strike, missile fragments crashed meters from the Church of the Holy Sepulchre,' Netanyahu wrote on X. 'To protect worshippers, Israel asked members of all faiths to temporarily abstain from worshipping at the Christian, Muslim and Jewish holy sites in Jerusalem's Old City.'

I have instructed the relevant authorities that Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the Latin Patriarch, be granted full and immediate access to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem.



Over the past several days, Iran has repeatedly targeted the holy sites of all three… — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) March 29, 2026

Netanyahu said Israel's security services were now working on a plan to allow partial reopening of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre over the coming days so that Christian leaders could pray there during the rest of Holy Week.

'I have instructed the relevant authorities that Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the Latin Patriarch, be granted full and immediate access to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem', he said.

'Even though I understand this concern, as soon as I learned about the incident with Cardinal Pizzaballa, I instructed the authorities to enable the Patriarch to hold services as he wishes', he added.

Catholic authorities say a centuries-old pattern of access for senior clergy was abruptly broken, with inadequate consultation and no clear explanation of why this Palm Sunday posed a greater risk than previous weeks. Israeli officials continue to frame the decision as a necessary response to an external threat.

Originally published on IBTimes UK