One Of The Ships Carrying Russian Oil In The Atlantic Arrived In Venezuela Rather Than Cuba

One of two ships carrying Russian oil that appeared to be heading to Cuba arrived in Venezuelan waters, according to a new report.

Reuters detailed that the Sea Horse, carrying some 200,000 barrels of oil, rerouted from Cuba to Venezuela. It was between the ports of El Palito and Puerto Cabello on Friday and had not discharged the cargo.

The development appears to be a blow for Cuba, teetering on the brink of collapse due to a lack of fuel. However, the other vessel carrying Russian oil, the Anatoly Kolodkin, appears to continue heading to the island.

Russian Energy Minister Sergei Tsivilev confirmed that the country is sending fuel to Cuba, effectively defying the U.S. blockade on the island's private sector. "We are sending humanitarian aid. We are providing humanitarian support," Tsivilev said, according to French outlet France 24.

Jorge Piñon an energy expert at the University of Texas at Austin, told the Miami Herald that, should the ship continue its course, it should arrive early next week.

The ship, which has been sanctioned by the U.S., the UK and the EU is carrying 730,000 barrels of Russian oil and is heading to Matanzas.

Should the vessel effectively attempt to unload the oil in the island, it could spark a confrontation with the U.S., which is seeking to ensure that Cuba's public sector is still unable to access the source of energy.

In contrast, U.S. suppliers have shipped tens of thousands of barrels of oil to Cuba's private sector. Reuters detailed that some 30,000 barrels of fuel have made their way to the island.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said that authorizing the mentioned exports is part of a policy "entirely designed to put the private sector and individual private Cubans – not affiliated with the government, not affiliated with the military, in a privileged position." While the figure is small, volumes are growing by the week, the outlet added.

Originally published on Latin Times