Meta Adds Clickable Shopping Links to Reels: Here's How Instagram, Facebook Creators Can Now Boost Sales

Meta is giving content creators a major boost by introducing clickable shopping links directly within Facebook and Instagram Reels. Earlier this month, the company was spotted testing an AI shopping feature for US-based customers.

The new feature allows eligible creators to promote products seamlessly, turning short-form videos into a direct revenue channel without relying on external tools.

Simplifying Shopping For Creators

Previously, creators often relied on third-party services like "link in bio" to share affiliate links and product recommendations. With this update, Meta integrates shopping links natively, making it easier to connect audiences with products directly inside Reels.

According to The Verge, eligible creators can now include up to 30 product links in a single Reel, allowing for more dynamic content. Fashion influencers, tech reviewers, and lifestyle creators can showcase multiple items in one video, making Reels both engaging and monetizable.

Instagram vs. Facebook: Product Tagging Differences

On Instagram, creators can link a wide variety of products from multiple vendors. Facebook, meanwhile, currently limits creators to tagging items from marketplace partners such as Amazon.

Despite this restriction, the integration still streamlines the shopping experience and improves the discoverability of products.

Competing With TikTok and YouTube Shorts

Meta's move brings it closer to rivals like TikTok and YouTube Shorts, which have long supported in-app shopping. Meta wants to make a bigger name in social commerce so users can discover and purchase items without leaving the app.

With that in mind, the company can achieve a seamless experience that could help drive higher engagement and sales for creators.

Opportunities and Considerations

For creators, clickable links open a new revenue stream through affiliate marketing. Monetization becomes more straightforward, potentially boosting earnings from short-form content. However, creators must use links strategically, as overloading Reels with too many products could overwhelm viewers and lower engagement.

Meta's Long-Term Vision

While Meta currently does not take a cut of these sales, the company gains valuable insights into user shopping behavior, according to Engadget. This data could enhance its advertising ecosystem and future marketing strategies.

Originally published on Tech Times