Spotify Launches 'SongDNA' Feature to Explore a Track's Background, Samples, and More

Spotify's latest feature, called "SongDNA," is making it easy for everyone to discover more information behind their favorite songs as it offers the background of each track.

This includes the sample that helped make up the song, as well as more useful and interesting information about it.

Spotify's SongDNA Launches New Way to Discover Songs

Spotify announced in its latest blog post that a new feature called "SongDNA" is now available in the beta testing phase and lets users learn more about a song and discover new information behind it.

"Behind every great song is a complex web of people, stories, and inspirations that span genres and decades," said Spotify. "Today, we're bringing those relationships to the forefront of the listening experience by revealing the intricate network of people and creative connections behind the music you love."

This new immersive music experience is built right into Spotify's Now Playing view, giving users interesting facts and information about a song they are streaming.

Learn More About a Song's Background, Sample

In the Now Playing view, users may scroll down to find the SongDNA feature on select and supported tracks.

Users only need to tap it in order to get the information collated by Spotify for the track, showcasing a song's collaborators, samples, interpolations, and covers.

Under this, users may also follow the links to discover more about the people or inspirations behind the track. In the example provided by Spotify, Kendrick Lamar's "Luther" features SZA, which users may look into on the app.

Additionally, users may also stream the song sampled on the track, which is "If This World Were Mine" by Cheryl Lynn and Luther Vandross.

The SongDNA Beta feature is available for users in the Premium tier globally.

Originally published on Tech Times