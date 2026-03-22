Tech

Microsoft Plans 'Calmer' Windows 11 Update With Fewer Ads, Less Upselling, Cleaner UI 

What's the reason behind Microsoft's plans to scale back ads?

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Microsoft is addressing one of the biggest complaints about Windows 11: excessive ads and persistent upselling.

Senior engineer Scott Hanselman confirmed that the company is working to make the OS a "calmer and more chill" environment, reducing intrusive prompts and creating a smoother, less distracting user experience.

Microsoft Won't Remove Ads Forever, But Instead Scale Back

Person Working on Windows 11 Laptop

Windows 11 has long served as a platform to promote Microsoft services, including the most popular Microsoft 365, OneDrive, Edge, and Copilot.

According to Digital Trends, users have repeatedly voiced frustration over ads appearing in the Start menu, system notifications, and setup screens, which made the interface feel cluttered and overwhelming. The software maker was alerted about these problems and decided to make a simple solution.

The company now appears to acknowledge that aggressive promotion has impacted user satisfaction. Instead of removing Windows 11 ads completely, the update will reduce their frequency and visibility while prioritizing a more user-friendly experience.

What Users Can Expect About the New Windows 11 Update

Upcoming updates aim to minimize promotional content across the system. As Microsoft wrote in its blog, we can expect

  • Fewer Start menu recommendations
  • Reduced pop-up ads
  • A more streamlined, cleaner interface

Microsoft is also reportedly considering additional improvements. These include bringing back a movable taskbar, rethinking how Copilot AI integrates into daily workflows, optimizing performance for devices with 8GB RAM, and removing mandatory Microsoft account sign-ins during setup.

Microsoft Is All Eyes and Ears For Improved UX

Overall, these changes indicate that Microsoft actually cares about user experience. Rather than prioritizing the promotion of its services, the company is focusing on performance, usability, and a more enjoyable daily experience.

If implemented well, the update could make Windows 11 feel far less intrusive while enhancing overall productivity.

Originally published on Tech Times

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