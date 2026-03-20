Tech

Xiaomi YU7 GT Electric SUV Promises Supercar Performance With Family-Friendly Design

The 990 HP electric SUV comes with a massive 101.7 kWh battery pack that can help it travel up to 650km.

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Xiaomi has officially revealed the Xiaomi YU7 GT, a high-performance electric SUV designed to compete with rivals like the SU7 Ultra.

This sleek "coupe-SUV" combines sporty styling with family-friendly practicality, while subtle upgrades, like flush door handles and a roof-integrated LiDAR sensor, signal advanced autonomous driving capabilities.

Massive Battery and Long Range

Xiaomi YU7 GT Electric SUV Xiaomi YU7 GT Electric SUV

According to the information shared by the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), the YU7 GT is powered by a 101.7 kWh battery pack weighing 666 kg. Xiaomi claims a cruising range of up to 650 km under CLTC testing standards. With some configurations potentially reaching 705 km, we could see more of this under more rigorous testing.

While real-world range may be slightly lower, this positions the SUV among the leaders for long-distance EV performance. Tesla was the brand previously known for remote EV driving, but now, Chinese brands like Xiaomi take the cake, and they are cheaper than their Western counterparts.

Spacious, Comfortable Interior

Measuring 5015 mm long, 2007 mm wide, and 1597 mm high, the YU7 GT offers a 3000 mm wheelbase, ensuring ample legroom for passengers. Xiaomi has balanced sporty aesthetics with practicality. Its interior prioritizes comfort, usability, and modern design for next-gen vehicles.

Supercar-Level Performance

According to Arena EV, its dual electric motors deliver an all-wheel-drive system, with the front motor producing 288 kW and the rear generating 450 kW, totaling an astounding 738 kW (approximately 990 horsepower).

This power enables a top speed of 300 km/h, rivaling Italian supercars, while maintaining a family-oriented SUV design. Large sport wheels, red brake calipers, and oversized discs ensure precise handling and stopping power for the 2460 kg vehicle.

Personalization and Modern Styling

Xiaomi offers buyers a variety of customization options, including trim pieces, side mirrors, rear spoilers, decals, and brake caliper colors. The rear design features a sleek full-width taillight and diffuser-style bumper, sticking to the SUV's aggressive yet refined appearance.

Originally published on Tech Times

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