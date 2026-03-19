Donald Trump has sharply criticised the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) allies after they turned down a US request to support operations in the Strait of Hormuz. The American head of state called the decision a 'very foolish mistake.'

The US president said he was 'not exactly thrilled' by the refusal, even as he maintained Washington does not rely on outside help. His comments have brought back long-running doubts about whether the alliance would stand with the US in a moment of crisis.

Beneath the blunt tone, there is a deeper unease. It is the kind that could ripple across Europe as leaders weigh the risks of being pulled into an escalating and widening conflict with Iran.

A Test of Trust in a Time of Crisis

Trump framed NATO's response as more than a one-off disagreement. To him, it signals something more fundamental about the alliance's reliability, even if the US remains capable of acting alone.

'I think NATO is making a very foolish mistake,' Trump said. He added that he has long questioned whether the alliance would 'ever be there for us,' according to reports from The Guardian. He described the moment as 'a great test,' saying that while the US does not need help, allies 'should have been there.'

.@POTUS: "I was watching over the last couple of weeks, and all of our NATO allies were very much in favor of what we did...but they don't want to, despite the fact that we help them so much...they don't want to help us...I think NATO's making a very foolish mistake." https://t.co/6tUPZj9SEi pic.twitter.com/JPLrf4jKCC — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 17, 2026

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world's most vital shipping routes. Any disruption in the strait threatens global energy supplies, which makes the US request especially sensitive. Even so, several NATO members held back, wary of being drawn further into tensions with Iran.

Across Europe, there has been little appetite to turn the situation into a formal NATO mission. Governments are mindful of how quickly such involvement could escalate, and of the political cost and potential backlash at home if troops are sent into another Middle East conflict.

Europe Draws a Line on Military Involvement

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer set out that position clearly during a press conference this week. He said the Iran war 'won't be and it's never been envisioned as a NATO mission,' CNN quoted.

That stance reflects a broader hesitation among European leaders. While they continue to support US security aims, there is a clear reluctance to formalise NATO's role in what remains a volatile regional dispute.

Trump, however, did not hold back in his criticism of the UK. He said the relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom had been 'always the best' until Starmer came into the picture, BBC News reported.

The president also argued that the US has consistently protected its NATO allies, pointing to the billions spent in supporting Ukraine against Russia's invasion. On social media, he wrote that NATO allies 'will do nothing' for America, especially in a time of need.

The disagreement is not only about military strategy. It is also about political risk. European governments face growing pressure at home to avoid another prolonged and costly military engagement in the Middle East.

Officials within NATO have stressed that individual countries are still free to support US efforts on their own terms. Even so, the lack of a united NATO response has clearly frustrated Washington.

Trump Signals Frustration But No Retaliation

Despite his strong words, Trump stopped short of outlining any immediate consequences. He said he had 'nothing currently in mind' when it comes to retaliation, though he admitted he was 'not exactly thrilled.'

Still, the tone of his remarks points to a deeper strain. By calling the situation 'unfair' to the US, Trump once again raised the issue of burden-sharing within NATO, something he has repeatedly criticised.

Observers noted that his comments may also hint at a broader rethink of US commitments to the alliance. According to the reports, this is far from the first time Trump has challenged allies over defence responsibilities.

For now, the White House insists the US can manage the situation alone. Even so, the political message has already landed in European capitals.

A Fragile Moment for the Alliance

The immediate fallout in Europe may be limited, but the wider implications are difficult to ignore. NATO has always relied on unity, particularly in times of crisis.

This disagreement underscores a widening gap in how the US and Europe approach security threats. Washington appears more willing to act quickly, while its allies are taking a more cautious line.

That difference could widen if tensions with Iran continue to build. A prolonged crisis may force NATO members to revisit their positions, which could deepen existing divisions.

For European leaders, the challenge is to balance caution with credibility. For Trump, the issue reinforces a familiar argument that allies do not always carry their share of the burden.

Originally published on IBTimes UK