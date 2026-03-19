U.S. International Relations

Denmark Used Military Drills To Disguise Actual Preparations To Resist A Potential U.S. Invasion Of Greenland: Report

A Danish outlet claimed that the "Arctic Endurance" drill included an actual deployment of troops with blood reserves and explosives

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Greenland
Image of Greenland

Denmark used military drills to disguise actual preparations to resist a potential U.S. invasion of Greenland, according to a new report.

Danish outlet DR claimed that the "Arctic Endurance" drill included an actual deployment of troops with blood reserves and explosives.

Urgency levels increased following the operation that captured Venezuela's authoritarian President Nicolas Maduro earlier this year and his subsequent focus on the Danish territory.

Even though Trump did not follow through on the threats to take over Greenland for national security purposes, Denmark and allies did deploy troops in the island in January.

DR claimed that it had access to a military order authorizing the deployment on January 13. "As Trump constantly said he wanted to buy Greenland and then we saw what happened in Venezuela, we had to seriously consider all possible scenarios," a military official told the outlet.

The officer added that they were joined by French, German and Swedish troops joined the drills as well. "There was no ambiguity."

Danish officials have yet to comment on the story, but a week after the order was given, Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen told the island's residents and authorities they need to start preparing for a potential military invasion even if such a chance was unlikely.

"It's not likely there will be a military conflict, but it can't be ruled out," Nielsen said during a press conference in the capital, Nuuk, back then.

Trump argued that Greenland is essential for "national security," citing its Arctic location and mineral resources, despite the U.S. already maintaining a military presence there through NATO arrangements.

He said that he didn't feel bound to think "purely of peace," a remark he linked to not having received a Nobel Peace Prize, and told Norway's prime minister he wanted "complete and total control" of Greenland.

Trump also drew rebuke at home. Republican Sen. Thom Tillis said he would move to prevent him from taking military action to take over the island if the president authorizes "kinetic action" for that purpose.

Originally published on Latin Times

Tags
Denmark, Greenland, Donald Trump, NATO

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