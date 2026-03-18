Microsoft Will Not Auto-Install M365 Copilot App on Windows 11 PCs

Microsoft is now stopping all the automatic installations of the Microsoft Copilot 365 app on Windows 11 PCs as the company decided not to have it by default on all computers that have M365 apps.

Microsoft Stops Auto-Install of M365 Copilot App on Windows

Microsoft has temporarily stopped the automatic installation of the Microsoft 365 Copilot app on all Windows 11 PCs, which the company confirmed on its Microsoft 365 message center.

The latest update said that the initial rollout that the company planned to take place by December 2025 is now "temporarily disabled."

This means that users who do not have the app automatically installed by Microsoft on their Windows PCs will no longer get it. Those who have already seen the app automatically installed by Microsoft will not be affected by this, meaning that the app will not be uninstalled by the system or become unavailable to use.

Users who want the app on their Windows PCs, however, still get the option to download and install the app at their own discretion.

M365 Copilot App Auto-Install Only Temporarily Disabled

The latest decision by Microsoft to stop the auto installations of the M365 Copilot app is only temporary, and the company has made it clear in their announcement on the message center.

This update only applies for an unspecified timeline, and Microsoft may then opt to resume it to make the application available on Windows PCs worldwide.

This is because Microsoft initially planned to install it by default on Windows PCs that have Microsoft 365 tools to serve as the central hub for all AI features, according to DigitalTrends.

The M365 Copilot app will appear on the user's Start menu and is enabled automatically should it be downloaded on the PC. That said, users may choose to disable it and uninstall the app if they do not want it.

Originally published on Tech Times