Spotify Fixes Issues That Streamed Ads on Premium and Basic Accounts, Among Other Issues

Spotify had to deal with issues that led to ads appearing for some paid accounts, which have since been fixed.

Spotify's Basic and Premium tiers should have no ads. Yet errors on the company's side led to several users seeing their accounts downgraded for no reason, bringing ads that disrupted their streaming experience.

Spotify Fixes Ad Issues on Basic, Premium Tiers

Various users encountered ad issues on their paid accounts on Spotify, but according to the latest update from the team on their Community Forum website, the problem is now fixed.

The issue was first noticed and reported by paid users, specifically those in the Basic and Premium plans, before 12 p.m. PT today, who said that their accounts were downgraded to the Free plan.

Comments shared on the Downdetector website have different testimonies regarding the problems that surfaced on Spotify, with the paid tiers all having ads streaming when they should not have.

The issue was fixed at around one and a half hours after the influx of reports from users via different channels like the Community Forum, Downdetector, and Spotify's Status and Cares X accounts.

Spotify advises users who still face ad problems on their paid accounts to log out and log in three times in a row to "force a sync."

Paid Spotify Accounts Saw Errors Today

Those affected by the issue include tiers like Basic Individual, Basic Duo, Premium Individual, Premium Duo, and Family.

Users expressed their frustrations with the ad issue, saying that they subscribed to the service and expect the service to be "premium."

Spotify did not specify the reason behind the tier issues, but many users speculated that this may only be a bug that changed the statuses of many paid accounts to Free.

Originally published on Tech Times