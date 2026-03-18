The global economy is edging towards a fragile moment as the Iran war pushes oil prices higher and unsettles confidence across markets. What started as a geopolitical shock is now seeping into everyday life, and economists say the real damage may still lie ahead.

Rising oil prices are expected to slow US economic growth while driving up inflation, putting policymakers in a difficult spot, the Financial Times noted. Energy costs tend to move quickly through the system, lifting transport and production expenses across a wide range of industries.

The recent spike has also brought back fears of a broader economic downturn, especially if the conflict drags on and disrupts key supply routes.

Oil Shock Spreads Far Beyond Fuel

There is a growing sense that markets have not yet fully absorbed the risks. Behind the headlines, families and businesses are already starting to feel the pressure.

The impact goes well beyond petrol stations. Higher oil prices are quietly feeding into the cost of everyday goods, often in ways that are less obvious but no less painful.

CNN reports that prices for food, aluminium, natural gas and even helium are rising as supply chains tighten. Plastics, chemicals and pharmaceuticals are also affected, given how heavily they depend on energy and oil production-linked raw materials.

For consumers, it means higher grocery bills and essentials becoming more expensive. For businesses, it brings tighter margins and difficult calls on whether to raise prices or absorb the costs.

The effects are beginning to show. Some companies are warning of delays, while others are cutting back production to cope with rising expenses.

Economists Warn of Deeper Risks Ahead

As tensions continue in Iran and across the Middle East, some experts believe the situation could become far more serious if current trends persist.

A report by Euronews suggests markets may be underestimating the scale of the economic hit from the Iran war. Investors have remained relatively calm so far, but that mood could shift quickly if oil prices keep climbing.

Middle East Council on Global Affairs senior fellow Frederic Schneider warned that the worst case would combine slowing growth with rising interest rates aimed at controlling inflation.

He said such a combination could burst asset bubbles and even trigger a debt crisis similar to the one seen in 2008.

That kind of scenario would be particularly tough. Borrowing costs would climb just as growth weakens, leaving governments, businesses and households under pressure at the same time.

Warning Signs Already Emerging

There are early signs the pressure is building. Al Jazeera reports that global markets are showing strain, with volatility picking up and investor confidence beginning to wobble.

Shipping costs are rising as routes become more risky, especially around key chokepoints tied to the Iran conflict. Energy markets remain highly sensitive, with prices reacting sharply to each new development.

Central banks are watching closely, aware that persistent inflation could force them to keep interest rates higher for longer.

That leaves little room for error. Move too quickly on rates and growth could stall. Move too slowly and inflation could take hold.

A Crisis that Reaches Into Everyday Life

What sets this moment apart is how quickly global tensions are translating into everyday costs.

Households are already adjusting their spending as bills rise. Businesses are holding back on investment, unsure how long the uncertainty will last.

The Iran war has created an oil problem, but that is only part of the story. The ripple effects are reaching into nearly every corner of the economy.

The risk now is not just a short-lived shock, but a longer stretch of instability that could reshape economic expectations.

For many, the question is no longer whether the current Middle East crisis will hit the global economy. It is how serious and deep the damage will run and how long it will last.

Originally published on IBTimes UK