Russia Condemns U.S. Pressure Of Cuba, Says It Will Continue Backing Cuba, 'Including Providing Material Support'

Russia condemned the U.S.'s pressure of Cuba, saying it will continue providing support to the island, including "material support."

Moscow released a statement expressing its "deep concern about escalating tensions in regards to Cuba and the growing external pressure over the Island of Liberty."

Moscow claimed that Cuba is facing "unprecedented challenges, which are a direct consequence of the years-long commercial, economic and financial embargo and, more recently, the energetic embargo imposed by the U.S. on Cuba."

"We are convinced that the heroic Cuban people, which has proven its loyalty to the ideals of freedom, independence and social justice many times, as well as unparalleled resilience and courage before external threats, will know how to defend its right to sovereignly choose its path. On our end, we provide and will continue providing Cuba with necessary support, including material support," the document added. It did not specify what material support could mean.

Roughly at the same time, a tanker believed to be carrying Russian oil resumed navigation to Cuba weeks after diverting course as the country continues to endure critical fuel shortages.

Reuters detailed that the vessel in the question is the Sea Horse, which in late February began drifting in the North Atlantic. It was believed to be carrying some 200,000 barrels of gas oil.

Cuba continues going through an economic collapse marked by nation-wide blackouts. Havana announced changes to its economic structure to avoid complete collapse, and is now set to allow nationals living abroad to invest in the private sector and own businesses in their homeland.

Cuba's deputy prime minister and minister of foreign trade and investment, Oscar Pérez-Oliva Fraga, told NBC News that "Cuba is open to having a fluid commercial relationship with U.S. companies as well with Cubans residing in the United States and their descendants."

However, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said economic changes so far announced by the regime are "not dramatic enough."

Speaking to press in the Oval Office, Rubio addressed a question about whether the U.S. is seeking regime change in the country.

He replied that the country "has an economy that doesn't work in a political and governmental system."

"So they have to change dramatically," Rubio said. "What they announced yesterday is not dramatic enough. It's not going to fix it," he added.

Originally published on Latin Times