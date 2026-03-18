WhatsApp's New 'You' Tab on iOS Signals Multi-Account Support

WhatsApp is gradually introducing a redesigned interface for iOS users, shifting its traditional settings tab into a more personalized "You" profile tab.

According to the latest App Store release notes for version 16.5.10.73, the update allows users to manage their accounts, control identity settings, and express themselves more intuitively all in one place.

A Step Toward Multi-Account Support

This interface change signals a bigger move from WhatsApp: the long-awaited multi-account functionality. The app makes it easier to identify which account is currently active by putting the user's profile photo as the main icon for the "You" tab.

According to 9to5Mac, the design mirrors the approach used by Instagram and Threads, where switching between multiple accounts becomes seamless and visually clear.

Enhanced Profile Design with Cover Photo

Alongside the new tab, WhatsApp is also experimenting with an updated profile layout. A default cover photo now appears at the top of the profile page, offering a more modern and visually engaging look.

While this feature enhances personalization, it currently remains limited in scope. Users cannot yet upload their own cover images, but future updates are expected to unlock this option.

Speaking of cover images, WhatsApp reportedly tested Facebook-like cover photos earlier this year.

Is It Coming Soon?

Despite the excitement, the update is not yet widely available, according to WaBetaInfo. Many users have reported that they still lack access to the new "You" tab and other recent interface upgrades, such as the Liquid Glass design introduced earlier.

As with most WhatsApp updates, the rollout occurs in phases, meaning it may take time before all iOS users can experience these changes.

Last week, WhatsApp launched preteen accounts. This is a huge move to protect young users who want to open accounts on the platform. Of course, their accounts will not be managed alone by themselves. The parents will be responsible for their accounts, as well.

Originally published on Tech Times