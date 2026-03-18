Apple Wins Musi Lawsuit as Court Rules It Can Remove App Store Apps Anytime

Apple has secured a decisive courtroom win after a federal judge dismissed Musi Inc.'s lawsuit with prejudice, permanently ending the case and barring it from being refiled.

The dispute originated two years ago when Apple removed the Musi app, a free service streaming music from YouTube, from the Apple App Store due to claims it violated platform policies.

Why the Musi App Was Removed

Musi's platform pulled content directly from YouTube, raising concerns with Google. Apple responded by delisting the app, prompting Musi to argue that its functionality merely mirrored standard browser access and did not breach any rules.

Court Upholds Apple's App Store Authority

According to Ars Technica's report, US District Judge Eumi Lee ruled that Apple acted within its rights under the Apple Developer Program License Agreement, which allows Apple to remove apps at its discretion if proper notice is provided. Because Apple followed these terms, the court found no contractual violation.

Here's what Judge Lee said about the decision:

"The plain language of the DPLA governs because it is clear and explicit: Apple may "cease marketing, offering, and allowing download by end-users of the [Musi app] at any time, with or without cause, by providing notice of termination." [...] Based on this language, Apple had the right to cease offering the Musi app without cause if Apple provided notice to Musi. The complaint alleges, and Musi does not dispute, that Apple gave Musi the required notice. [...] Therefore, Apple's decision to remove the Musi app from the App Store did not breach the DPLA."

Sanctions Against Musi's Legal Team

The court also partially granted Apple's request for sanctions against Musi's lawyers, citing unsupported claims and reliance on false evidence.

Because of this, the law firm is required to cover Apple's legal costs related to the sanctions motion, according to 9to5Mac.

What Does This Ruling Signal For the Developers

The ruling reinforces Apple's broad authority over the App Store and tackles the need for developers to comply with platform rules. It serves as a warning that legal recourse is limited when distributing through Apple's ecosystem.

It's clear now that Apple wants all developers to adhere to licensing agreements and App Store policies. A few days ago, the Cupertino tech giant cut App Store fees in China. The new commission rates for the developers took effect last March 15.

Originally published on Tech Times