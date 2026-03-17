(VIDEO) US Counterterrorism Joe Kent Resigns Over U.S. War in Iran, Claims Tehran Posed 'No Imminent Threat'

WASHINGTON — Joe Kent, director of the National Counterterrorism Center, announced his resignation Tuesday, becoming the first senior official in the Trump administration to step down in protest over the ongoing U.S. military involvement in Iran.

In a statement posted on X, Kent said he "cannot in good conscience" continue to support what he described as an unnecessary war. He asserted that Iran "posed no imminent threat to our nation, and it is clear that we started this war due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby."

The resignation marks a significant break within the administration's national security ranks amid escalating conflict in the Middle East. U.S. and allied forces have been engaged in strikes against Iranian targets since early March 2026, following a series of escalations that included Israeli operations and Iranian proxy attacks on regional interests.

Kent, a former Army Green Beret and longtime Trump supporter, was confirmed as NCTC director in July 2025 after a contentious Senate process. He had faced criticism during his nomination for past associations with far-right figures and promotion of conspiracy theories, but Republicans advanced his confirmation along party lines.

The National Counterterrorism Center, part of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, fuses intelligence on domestic and foreign terrorism threats, coordinates analysis and shares information across agencies. Kent's departure comes as the U.S. faces what officials describe as elevated terrorism risks tied to the Iran conflict, including potential retaliation from Tehran-backed groups.

Administration officials did not immediately comment on the resignation or name a successor. White House press secretary statements earlier in the day defended U.S. actions as necessary to counter Iran's nuclear ambitions and support for terrorism, rejecting claims of external pressure dictating policy.

Kent's statement drew swift reactions across the political spectrum. Some Trump allies criticized the move as disloyalty, while critics of the war hailed it as principled dissent. Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., posted on X that Kent's departure was "good riddance," citing Iran's history of attacks on Americans. Democratic lawmakers, including those who opposed Kent's nomination, pointed to his words as validation of concerns over the war's justification.

The conflict's origins remain disputed. Administration officials have described initial U.S. strikes as preemptive against an "imminent" Iranian nuclear breakout or threats to American forces, though intelligence assessments shared publicly have varied. Kent's claim that no such imminent threat existed aligns with some congressional Democrats' arguments that the war lacks constitutional authorization and clear strategic rationale.

The war has intensified in its second week, with reports of heavy airstrikes on Iranian military sites, ballistic missile exchanges and civilian casualties on both sides. A new Iranian supreme leader assumed power amid the chaos, facing immediate internal and external pressures. U.S. officials have reported no direct homeland attacks linked to the conflict so far, but warnings persist about heightened risks to Americans abroad and potential cyber or proxy operations.

Kent's background as a combat veteran who served in Iraq and Afghanistan added weight to his critique. In his confirmation hearing, he emphasized using intelligence to avoid "endless wars," a stance some now see as ironic given his role in an administration pursuing aggressive action against Iran.

The resignation highlights strains within U.S. national security apparatus. Recent reports indicate firings and departures at the Justice Department and FBI have depleted counterterrorism resources, even as threats rise amid the war. About half of the DOJ's counterterrorism prosecutors have left since the administration began, alongside significant turnover elsewhere.

Kent's post on X garnered rapid attention, with thousands of reposts and comments. He did not elaborate on immediate plans but signaled intent to speak more publicly about his concerns.

The White House has maintained that military operations aim to eliminate threats from Iran's nuclear program and its support for groups like Hezbollah and the Houthis. President Trump has described the campaign as decisive action to prevent a nuclear-armed Iran, contrasting with what he calls failed diplomacy under previous administrations.

Iranian officials have denounced U.S. involvement as aggression driven by Israeli interests, vowing retaliation while denying nuclear weapon pursuits. International observers warn of risks for broader regional escalation, including potential involvement from other powers.

Kent's exit is the most prominent yet in what some analysts describe as growing unease among intelligence and defense professionals over the war's scope and justification. Earlier departures have been quieter, tied to policy shifts or personnel changes rather than explicit protests.

As the administration navigates the fallout, questions linger about intelligence-policy alignment. Kent's assertion challenges the narrative used to launch operations, potentially fueling congressional scrutiny when lawmakers return from recess.

The NCTC continues operations under acting leadership, with focus on monitoring any spillover terrorism threats. Officials urged vigilance but reported no immediate changes to threat levels.

Kent's resignation underscores deep divisions over U.S. foreign policy in a volatile moment, as the nation grapples with the costs and consequences of another Middle East conflict.

Originally published on ibtimes.com.au