GOP Rep. Says There Should Be Political Change In Cuba Before Exiles Consider Investing There: 'Insane'

Republican Rep. Carlos Gimenez said there should be political change in Cuba before exiles consider investing in the island.

Speaking at a news conference in Florida, Gimenez, the only lawmaker born in Cuba, said the regime in its current form can't be trusted.

"They're thieves. They're ordinary thieves and they are there just to enrich themselves," the lawmaker added.

The remarks come as the Trump administration continues to put pressure on Cuba, largely by preventing fuel from getting to the island.

Havana is making changes to its economic structure to avoid complete collapse, and is now set to allow nationals living abroad to invest in the private sector and own businesses in their homeland.

Cuba's deputy prime minister and minister of foreign trade and investment, Oscar Pérez-Oliva Fraga, told NBC News that the ongoing blockade by the United States is hindering the strategy from coming to fruition. The remarks were made before yet another country-wide blackout hit the island.

"Cuba is open to having a fluid commercial relationship with U.S. companies as well with Cubans residing in the United States and their descendants," Fraga said, adding that the reform seeks to create what he described as a "dynamic business environment" that could help revive multiple sectors of Cuba's economy.

Elsewhere, The New York Times reported that the Trump administration is seeking to remove President Miguel-Diaz Canel from power. However, it is not pushing for action against members of the Castro family, suggesting a move to achieve its goals without regime change in a similar way it did in Venezuela earlier this year.

Some Trump officials told the outlet that removing Diaz-Canel could allow structural changes in the country that he is reluctant to allow given his hardline views. They signaled to Cuban negotiators that the president must go but are leaving next steps to Havana.

The outlet noted that U.S. officials also want to removal of other older officials committed with the ideas of Fidel Castro, as well as the release of political prisoners.

President Donald Trump also said on Monday "I do believe I'll have the honor of taking Cuba." Gimenez also reacted to the remarks, saying he would support it.

In a social media publication, Gimenez posted a video of Trump making the remarks and, as the only "Member of Congress born in Cuba," he "fully supports President Trump's actions against the regime in Havana."

"It would ABSOLUTELY be a great honor for the President to take the island & liberate it!" he added.

Originally published on Latin Times