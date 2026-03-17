JBS Meatpacking Workers Hit the Picket Lines in First U.S. Strike in Four Decades

Workers at a JBS meatpacking plant in Greeley, Colorado, walked off the job before sunrise Monday, marking the first US meatpacking strike in about 40 years and raising concerns about beef supply and prices.

The strike involves around 3,800 employees represented by the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 union, Reuters reported.

The union said the two-week strike will continue until the company agrees to better terms.

Workers are asking for higher wages that match rising costs and want to stop paying for some safety gear.

"We want to be treated like human beings," said employee Deborah Rodarte in a union statement.

JBS, the world's largest meat company, said it has already made a fair offer. The company also reported that some workers chose to keep working despite the strike.

"We expect that number to continue increasing in the days ahead," said spokesperson Nikki Richardson.

Striking JBS employees took to the streets of Greeley, Colorado, before sunrise on Monday to picket against the world's largest meat company, in a rare labor stoppage at a U.S. meatpacking plant and a sign of upheaval in the beef industry. https://t.co/YgyLRQ0QST — Reuters Legal (@ReutersLegal) March 17, 2026

JBS Cuts Operations

The walkout is happening at a difficult time for the beef industry. Beef prices are already high, with many families paying more for hamburgers and steaks.

A long drought has reduced cattle herds to their lowest level in 75 years, making it harder for companies to keep up with demand.

Because of this, the strike could further reduce beef production in the United States. Meatpacking plants usually run at full speed to stay efficient, but fewer workers could slow operations.

According to US News, experts say JBS may not rush to end the strike. Processing cattle has been expensive, and profits have been tight.

"Why would you be in a hurry if you're already losing money on running that plant?" said economist Altin Kalo.

Recent data shows that meat processors had been losing more than $300 per animal last month. By Monday, profits had improved to about $60 per head. Analysts say this change came as cattle prices dropped slightly while demand for beef stayed strong.

Ahead of the strike, JBS reduced operations at the Greeley plant and planned to run only one of its two shifts. The company also said it may move some production to other plants with extra capacity.

Meanwhile, workers took to the picket lines carrying signs that read "Please do not patronize JBS," calling attention to their demands.

Originally published on vcpost.com