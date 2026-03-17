Tech

Apple May Keep iPhone 18 Pro Price Steady in September, Says Kuo

This will be a good news for iPhone hunters.

By

Apple fans are turning their attention from the newly released iPhone 17e to the anticipated iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, with early reports suggesting reason for optimism regarding pricing and features.

Analysts expect Apple to maintain prices similar to those of the previous Pro series, even amid rising costs for memory and chips.

Stable Pricing Expected

iPhone
Understand how rumored Apple A20 chip upgrades and improved efficiency cores could boost iPhone 18 battery life and iPhone 18 performance efficiency based on early leaks and analysis.

Ming-Chi Kuo predicts that the iPhone 18 Pro models could launch at the same price points as the iPhone 17 Pro series: $1,099 for the Pro and $1,199 for the Pro Max.

The popular Apple tipster notes that Apple's strategy involves leveraging current market fluctuations to secure components at favorable rates, thereby absorbing cost increases rather than passing them on to consumers.

Supporting this view, Jeff Pu points to Apple's deals with Samsung and SK Hynix for memory chips and efforts to reduce camera and display costs.

Split Launch Strategy

Apple may stagger its 2026 releases, launching the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max in the second half of the year, while the standard iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e could arrive in 2027.

According to Forbes, experts suggest this approach helps the Cupertino giant protect high-margin sales while positioning its devices for growth with new AI-driven features.

Folding iPhone Could Be the New Premium Option

Apple is also rumored to introduce its first folding iPhone, with a starting price of around $2,000 for the 256GB model. Higher-capacity versions, 512GB and 1TB, could cost $2,199 and $2,399, respectively. Though expensive, this aligns with Apple's tradition of premium devices and reflects the challenges of launching a new form factor.

Overall, if Apple maintains pricing for the iPhone 18 Pro series, consumers may enjoy stable costs despite the broader industry trend of rising smartphone prices.

Originally published on Tech Times

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