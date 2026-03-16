World

UAE Reopens Its Airspace After Briefly Shutting It, Dubai Airport Resumes Operations

The closure lasted for two hours.

By
Dubai, United Arab Emirates

The United Arab Emirates has reopened its airspace after temporarily but completely closing it off for two hours.

UAE Reopens Airspace

According to a UAE's General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) (via Emirates News Agency), the temporary closure of the airspace was "an exceptional precautionary measure aimed at ensuring the safety of flights and air crews, and safeguarding the UAE's territory, amid rapidly evolving regional security developments."

The temporary closure of UAE's airspace came amidst the continued missile and drone attacks from Iran, per CNBC.

The GCAA advises all passengers to get in touch with airline companies for the latest updates on their flights.

It likewise assured the public that the safety all crew members and passengers remain their top priority.

Dubai Airport Resumes Operations

The reopening of its airspace now allows the Dubai International Airport to resume operations.

It can be recalled that just the day before, the airport had to suspend operations due to a nearby drone strike that led to a fire.

No injuries were reported, and the fire was eventually put under control, allowing for the resumption of operations at the airport.

"Dubai Airports confirms the gradual resumption of some flights to and from Dubai International (DXB) to selected destinations, following the temporary suspension implemented as a precautionary measure," an airport spokesperson announced.

Originally published on Travelers Today

Tags
UAE, United Arab Emirates

This article is copyrighted by Travelers Today, the travel news leader

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