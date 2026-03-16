Tech AI

OpenAI Will Launch a 'Naughty' Version of ChatGPT for Adults Despite Oppositions, Says Report

OpenAI wants to give its adult users a naughty version of ChatGPT.

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OpenAI Introduces Conversation Branching in ChatGPT

OpenAI is reportedly planning to launch a "naughty" version of ChatGPT that is intended for adults, featuring a text-only version of the chatbot that is designed to discuss mature topics.

The current version of ChatGPT avoids adult themes in chats despite users having a legal-aged account.

OpenAI Will Launch a 'Naughty' Version of ChatGPT

According to a report by the Wall Street Journal, OpenAI said that it is planning to launch a version of ChatGPT that features a text-only "adult mode" or "naughty" chatbot that is exclusive to its legal-aged users.

Under this mode, users will get the chance to have adult-themed conversation with the chatbot that is text-based only, which means no other media will be present.

The chatbot is prevented from generating erotic audio, photos, and/or videos via this mode. This is to avoid the creation of deepfake and other explicit materials like CSAM, which may harm individuals.

According to WSJ, an OpenAI spokesperson said that the company considers the chats generated under this mode to be "smut" and "not pornography."

OpenAI Advisers, Experts Are Against 'Adult Mode'

Previously, OpenAI advisers and mental health experts have warned the company that "AI-powered erotica" could be harmful to users, especially as it could lead to emotional dependence (via ArsTechnica).

The advisers also said that minors may be able to find a way to access the new X-rated version of the chatbot.

One expert even went as far as to say that creating this version may lead to the creation of a "sexy suicide coach" if a vulnerable individual gets access to the chat.

Sam Altman previously announced the "erotica" feature for ChatGPT last year, and this was alongside the announcement that OpenAI's wellness council is also launching.

Originally published on Tech Times

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