Missouri Budget Plan Would Cut $51 Million From Child Care Subsidies, Raising Concerns for Working Families and Providers

Missouri's proposed state budget would cut $51 million from child care subsidies, alarming working families and child care providers who say the change could force parents out of the workforce and destabilize centers that already operate on thin margins.

A substitute budget proposal advanced by the Missouri House Budget Committee keeps in place a $51 million reduction to the state's child care subsidy program as it moves to the full House for debate.

Lawmakers backing the cut say they want to prevent the state from paying 100% of a child's tuition through subsidies while also providing extra incentive funds to providers, arguing that in some cases the government is paying more than private-paying families for the same care, according to KY3.

The budget language would also block a planned shift to paying providers prospectively based on enrollment, instead keeping the current system of paying in arrears and tying reimbursement to a child's attendance.​

Parents who rely on subsidies warn that a major cut would make it much harder to stay employed.

Angela True, a grandmother in Lee's Summit who adopted two grandchildren, said that the program currently covers their full tuition at a local child care center and that without it, her child care bill could reach about $1,800 a month on a $2,800 monthly income.

"If I didn't have child subsidy help, I wouldn't be able to work," she said, noting that she also has to cover rent, utilities, and food with no other public assistance. Advocates say the program is already strained, with Kids Win Missouri reporting that about 370 families are on a waitlist after the state began limiting new entrants on Mar. 1, Yahoo News reported.​

Child care providers say the proposed cut, and the decision to keep payments in arrears, would worsen financial instability for centers that serve low-income families.

Lee's Summit provider Michelle LaPlant said roughly 35% to 45% of children at her Little Learning Lodge center receive subsidies and warned that losing $51 million statewide would hit both families and staff.

The budget would also end enhanced payments for providers who care for children with disabilities, foster children, or those in programs that meet higher quality standards, which advocates say help cover the extra costs of specialized care and improvement efforts.​

Kids Win Missouri, and other advocates argue that lawmakers should look at adjusting how the program works without cutting its total funding. They say reducing subsidies will push parents to choose between keeping jobs and ensuring their children are in safe, educational settings, with broader consequences for employers and the state's economy.

While the House Budget Committee left the cut intact, advocates stress that the full House and the Senate still have chances to restore the $51 million before the budget is finalized, as per the Missouri Times.

Originally published on parentherald.com