American Airlines, Delta, United CEOs Plead for Shutdown Resolution

Leaders of several major US airlines are urging Congress to quickly end the ongoing government shutdown, warning that the situation is already causing long airport lines and could disrupt travel even more in the coming weeks.

The chief executives of American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and United Airlines joined leaders from other carriers in a public letter calling on lawmakers to resolve the 29-day shutdown that has left about 50,000 airport security officers working without pay.

In the letter, airline leaders said the situation is already affecting travelers at major airports across the country.

Many employees of the Transportation Security Administration, often called TSA, have been missing work or leaving their jobs because they have not received pay during the shutdown.

"Too many travelers are having to wait in extraordinarily long — and painfully slow — lines at checkpoints," the airline executives wrote.

The letter also urged Congress to fund the United States Department of Homeland Security, which oversees the TSA, and to pass rules that would make sure key aviation workers are paid during future shutdowns.

The airline leaders warned that travel disruptions could grow as the busy spring break season continues.

According to Reuters, Airlines expect about 171 million passengers to fly over the next two months, which would be about 4% more than the same period last year.

Recent airport reports show how serious the problem has become. Airports such as William P. Hobby Airport in Houston and Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport reported security lines longer than two hours last week as TSA absences increased.

Officials at Newark Liberty International Airport also said travelers faced higher-than-normal delays over the weekend.

US airline CEOs urge Congress to end standoff, pay airport security officers https://t.co/Ogwz8H6FW2 https://t.co/Ogwz8H6FW2 — Reuters (@Reuters) March 15, 2026

TSA Loses Over 300 Officers

According to the TSA, more than 300 security officers have already left their jobs since the shutdown began.

Airline leaders say the situation could worsen if Congress does not act soon. In their letter, they warned that repeated shutdowns can cause serious problems for air travel.

"Once again air travel is the political football amid another government shutdown," they wrote.

The call for action came after senators from both parties failed last week to pass competing proposals that would fund TSA operations.

The funding gap started on February 13 after lawmakers could not reach an agreement on immigration policy tied to the Department of Homeland Security budget, US News reported.

Meanwhile, airlines say travelers are growing frustrated with long lines and delays.

"Americans — who live in your districts and home states — are tired of long lines at airports, travel delays and flight cancellations caused by shutdown after shutdown," the executives wrote.

Some airports have tried to help unpaid TSA workers by raising money or providing food and essential supplies.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said he believes the situation will eventually be resolved but urged lawmakers to reach a deal quickly.

Originally published on vcpost.com