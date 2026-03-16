Novovirus Outbreak on Princess Cruise Ship Affects 153 People

153 people on the Princess Cruises' Star Princess have fallen ill due to the novovirus.

The cruise ship had been on a one-week voyage that ended in Florida on Sunday.

Star Princess Passengers Fall Ill Due to Novovirus

According to NBC News, the outbreak was first reported on Wednesday to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Passengers and crew members exhibited symptoms such as vomiting and diarrhea. Infected passengers were isolated until they were allowed to disembark.

Princess has assured that the ship underwent intensive cleaning and disinfection before it sailed on another voyage Sunday evening.

What Is the Novovirus?

Considered a very contagious and common virus, the novovirus has the following symptoms, according to Cleveland Clinic:

Diarrhea

Nausea

Stomach pain

Vomiting

Additional symptoms include headache, body aches, and fever. While there is no cure for the novovirus, treatment is more focused on dealing with relieving the symptoms.

"It can also stay in your system for up to two weeks after your symptoms go away," says Cleveland Clinic. "You're only contagious after you become infected until 48 hours after your symptoms stop."

Originally published on Travelers Today