Entertainment Travel

Novovirus Outbreak on Princess Cruise Ship Affects 153 People

The Star Princess only debuted five months ago.

By
Star Princess

153 people on the Princess Cruises' Star Princess have fallen ill due to the novovirus.

The cruise ship had been on a one-week voyage that ended in Florida on Sunday.

Star Princess Passengers Fall Ill Due to Novovirus

According to NBC News, the outbreak was first reported on Wednesday to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Passengers and crew members exhibited symptoms such as vomiting and diarrhea. Infected passengers were isolated until they were allowed to disembark.

Princess has assured that the ship underwent intensive cleaning and disinfection before it sailed on another voyage Sunday evening.

What Is the Novovirus?

Considered a very contagious and common virus, the novovirus has the following symptoms, according to Cleveland Clinic:

  • Diarrhea
  • Nausea
  • Stomach pain
  • Vomiting

Additional symptoms include headache, body aches, and fever. While there is no cure for the novovirus, treatment is more focused on dealing with relieving the symptoms.

"It can also stay in your system for up to two weeks after your symptoms go away," says Cleveland Clinic. "You're only contagious after you become infected until 48 hours after your symptoms stop."

Originally published on Travelers Today

Tags
Cruise

This article is copyrighted by Travelers Today, the travel news leader

Most Read
Trump Administration Has Arrested Hundreds of Dreamers, Says Over 90% of Them Had Criminal Histories

Trump Reportedly Considering Operation In Iran That Could Require Boots On The Ground

Italy's Court Upholds Citizenship Limits, Millions Lose Automatic Right
Italy's Court Upholds Citizenship Limits, Millions will Lose Automatic Recognition
Adobe to Unveil New Terms of Service After AI Model Training Concerns
Adobe Settles US Lawsuit, Offers $75 Million in Free Services to Users
El Willy, Chihuahua
Mexican Officials Discover More Clandestine Graves; Dozens Of Bodies Found In Chihuahua
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Cites Good Behavior, Family Obligations in Plea
Diddy's Legal Team Demands Immediate Release— Says 'Sentence Four Times Higher Than Normal'
Editor's Pick
Hernandez's friends and family in Venezuela campaigned hard for his release, arguing that his crown tattoos were a nod to his work in a local religious festival and not signs of gang membership as alleged by US authorities
U.S.

A Venezuelan-US Love Story Crushed By Trump's Migrant Crackdown

View of the West Sea Flood Gate in Nampo
World

North Korea's Uranium Plant: Is Radioactive Waste Pouring Into The West Sea, Or Is Fear Overblown?

Gavin Newsom
Politics

Gavin Newsom's Chances Of Clinching 2028 Dem Nomination See Spike While Publicly Feuding With Trump Officials

People hold pictures of victims on the 31st anniversary of the AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires
U.S.

Argentines Commemorate Jewish Center Bombing, Demand Justice