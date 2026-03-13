Cuban President Confirms Talks With The Trump Administration: 'Aimed At Finding Solutions'

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel confirmed for the first time talks with the Trump administrations following weeks of speculation on the matter.

In images of a government meeting aired on Friday morning, Diaz-Canel said officials have held talks with U.S. counterparts, claiming they "have been aimed at finding solutions through dialogue to the bilateral differences between our two nations."

He went on to say that the conversations will firstly seek to "identify the bilateral problems that require solution based on their severity and impact, and second to find solutions to these identified problems."

📌 Intervención del primer secretario del Partido Comunista de Cuba y presidente de la República, @DiazCanelB sobre el estado actual de las relaciones con el gobierno de los Estados Unidos. pic.twitter.com/KZC5K2kEZy — Cancillería de Cuba (@CubaMINREX) March 13, 2026

"Furthermore, the talks aim to determine the willingness of both sides to take concrete actions for the benefit of the people of both countries. And, in addition, they seek to identify areas of cooperation to confront threats and guarantee the security and peace of both nations," Diaz-Canel said.

The remarks follow weeks of reporting about contacts between the two governments. The U.S. side was more eager to disclose them. Speaking to press at the White House lawn last week, Trump said that "the Cuban government is talking with us."

"They're in a big deal of trouble. They have no money. They have nothing right now. But they're talking with us. Maybe we'll have a friendly takeover of Cuba. We could very well end up having a friendly takeover of Cuba," Trump said.

Trump had also anticipated there could be substantial changes in the country before the end of the month, as his administration continues to put pressure on the island by preventing it from getting fuel.

Speaking during a ceremony with the players of Inter Miami, champions of the Major League Soccer, Trump told one of the club's owners, Cuban-American businessman Jorge Mas Santos that he would be able to go back to the island soon.

"You are going to go back and won't need my approval, you just fly back in; I can just see that," Trump said at the White House. "I just want to wait a couple of weeks, but we'll be together again soon, I suspect, celebrating what's going on in Cuba." The remarks could have hinted at the relaxation of travel restrictions.

Originally published on Latin Times