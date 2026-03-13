Who Was Lt. Col. Brandon A. Shah? ODU Professor and Veteran Remembered for His Service

There is a particular kind of military service that does not end when the uniform comes off. It continues in classrooms, in mentorship, in the patient and deliberate work of preparing young people to lead. Lt. Col. Brandon A. Shah understood that kind of service better than most. He lived it every day at Old Dominion University — the same institution where, as a young enlisted soldier, he had first decided what kind of man he wanted to be.

On Thursday morning, March 12, 2026, Shah was killed in his classroom at ODU's Constant Hall when a convicted ISIS supporter opened fire. He was 40 years old. He was, by every account from those who knew him, exactly where he had always wanted to be.

"All he wanted to do was come back and teach at ODU," said one of his close friends, a former ROTC cadet who had trained with Shah years before. "That was his dream. And he got the job."

From Staunton to the Army, From the Army to ODU

Shah was a native of Staunton, Virginia. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 2003 as an aviation operations specialist and enrolled at Old Dominion University in 2005. Shah received his Army commission and graduated in 2007 with a bachelor's degree in sociology and a minor in military science.

From that commission, Shah built a military career of genuine distinction. During his military career, Shah logged more than 1,200 flight hours in three different aircraft and completed more than 600 combat flight hours as an Army aviator. He deployed in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation Enduring Freedom, and a rotation to Korea — a full and demanding arc of service that took him across theaters of war while building the skills and experience that would eventually make him an extraordinary teacher.

His individual awards include the Senior Army Aviator Badge, the Combat Action Badge, the Parachutist Badge, and the Air Assault Badge. He earned an MBA from the University of Georgia's Terry College of Business and a master's degree in engineering management from the University of Kansas — a combination of academic credentials that speaks to his restless intellectual ambition alongside his physical and professional ones.

He served in the active duty Army, the Army Reserves, and the Virginia Army National Guard. His final assignment before returning to ODU was as the Brigade S3 — the senior operations officer — of the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade at Hunter Army Airfield in Savannah, Georgia.

Returning Home to Lead

Shah returned to Old Dominion University in the summer of 2022 to lead the Army ROTC Monarch Battalion where he previously served as a student. He became a professor of military science and department chair — responsible not only for the curriculum and training of the cadets in his battalion, but for the culture and character of the program itself.

ODU's alumni profile describes Shah as an advocate for minority and veteran business education and involvement, holding accolades including combat heroism awards and diversity and inclusion honors, and a volunteer who gave his time to support the less fortunate.

Those who knew him from his cadet days describe a man who carried his values with quiet consistency. "He could take whatever feeling was in the room that wasn't happy... and make it happy. He just exuded optimism and positivity," said Jason Fedish, a former cadet leader who now lives in California.

Aerock Parinas, who met Shah through the ROTC program nearly two decades ago, reflected on the shock of his loss: "Life is so short... you need to tell your loved ones you love them while you still can."

The Students He Shaped — and Who Saved Lives in His Name

The most searing testament to Shah's leadership came in the moments after he was killed. The ROTC students in the room — his students — did not flee. They confronted the armed attacker, subdued him, and prevented what could have been a far larger massacre.

"Even back in our day... any one of us would have done the exact same thing," said Fedish, reflecting on the training and culture Shah and others had built in the Monarch Battalion.

FBI Director Kash Patel acknowledged as much in a statement posted to social media: "The shooter is now deceased thanks to a group of brave students who stepped in and subdued him — actions that undoubtedly saved lives along with the quick response of law enforcement." FBI Special Agent in Charge Dominique Evans was equally direct: "Brave ROTC members in that room subdued him, and if not for them, I'm not sure what else he may have done."

Those students are, in every meaningful sense, a reflection of the man who trained them.

The Community He Loved Mourns

Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger was among the first to speak publicly about Shah's death. "Lt. Col. Brandon Shah was killed today in his classroom at Old Dominion University. A devoted ROTC instructor, Lt. Col. Shah didn't just lead a life of service to our country, he taught and led others to follow that path. I am grateful for his example, deeply saddened by his death, and praying for his family."

Virginia Senate President Pro Tempore Louise Lucas, who represents the Chesapeake area where Shah lived, wrote: "He was a beloved ROTC leader at ODU in a program he was once enrolled in as a young man. He will be missed terribly by our community and our hearts are broken tonight."

Voorhees University, in South Carolina, confirmed that Shah was the son-in-law of a Voorhees University trustee and alumnus, underscoring how deeply his life and service connected communities beyond Hampton Roads.

ODU President Brian Hemphill addressed the campus community Thursday: "Our campus and our community have been truly shaken and forever impacted by this senseless act of violence, and we want to extend our thoughts and prayers to the families and the victims and those that were impacted by this act today."

A Life Measured in Service

There is a through-line in Brandon Shah's life that runs from the young man who enlisted in Staunton in 2003, to the cadet who earned his commission at ODU in 2007, to the combat aviator who flew more than 600 hours in war zones, to the professor who came home to build the next generation of officers. It is a line of continuous, deliberate service — to his country, to his institution, and to the young people in his care.

"If he were here — I'd tell him I'm proud of you," said Fedish. "One person can make a change. If we had more people like him... the world would be a much better place."

Lt. Col. Brandon A. Shah was that kind of person. He made the world a better place — and he died doing the work he loved most.

He is survived by his family. Funeral arrangements had not yet been announced as of publication.

Anyone with information about Thursday's attack is encouraged to submit a tip at fbi.gov/ODUshooting or tips.fbi.gov.

Originally published on University Herald