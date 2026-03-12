Meta Launches Major AI Crackdown on Facebook, Instagram Scams After Removing 159 Million Fraud Ads

Meta Platforms is stepping up its fight against online fraud, unveiling AI-powered tools and ramping up collaboration with international law enforcement to combat scams across its platforms.

After failing to curb fraud across Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp in 2023, it's about time for the social media giant to take things "more seriously" this time.

Major Scam Takedown in 2025

In 2025, Meta removed more than 159 million scam-related ads and disabled 10.9 million accounts linked to organized fraud networks across Facebook and Instagram.

The company also worked closely with authorities, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the United States Department of Justice, and the Royal Thai Police, to dismantle major scam operations. These efforts led to the disabling of over 150,000 accounts and 21 arrests worldwide.

In the same year, there was a report that Meta profited billions from scam ads on its platforms. Smaller advertisers often felt the gravity of the financial fraud, while larger advertisers experienced more lenient treatment. Some reportedly receive more than 500 violations, and yet, no actions have been taken.

A previous Reuters report said that the four removed ad campaigns in 2025 alone accounted for $67 million in revenue.

AI-Powered Safety Features

Meta is introducing multiple AI-driven protections across its apps. According to Mashable, Facebook users will now be given real-time warnings for suspicious friend requests. For WhatsApp users, important alerts for potentially fraudulent device-linking attempts are expected to roll out.

If you're using Messenger, an enhanced AI scam detection will be used to analyze chat behavior and warn users before manipulation occurs.

Notably, no new Instagram safety tools were announced, despite recent password-reset-related security concerns.

Stricter Advertising Rules

To curb scam activity, Meta plans to tighten verification requirements for advertisers, especially in high-risk categories. The goal is for verified advertisers to represent 90% of ad revenue by 2026, up from 70% today.

Is Meta's Motive Safety or Reputation?

The crackdown comes as CEO Mark Zuckerberg faces scrutiny in court over whether Meta's platforms are designed to keep younger users hooked.

Zuckerberg is not yet done defending the platform against child safety risk claims, and yet another battle is brewing. According to the current lawsuit, Meta is prioritizing engagement over child protection. This only allowed predators to exploit young users as the platforms take money through user engagement.

