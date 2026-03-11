Time Out's 50 Best Cities in the World: Which City Came Out on Top for 2026?

Time Out has released its annual list of Best Cities in the World, and this year's number one city is not from Europe or the Americas. It's not last year's top placer, either.

It can be recalled that last year, Cape Town was declared the best city in the world. However, for this year, the South African city only landed in the sixth spot.

Time Out's Best City in the World for 2026 Is...

For 2026, Time Out has hailed Australia's Melbourne as the best city in the world.

"Melbourne's coolest streets and neighbourhoods are filled with gems, from indie cinemas and rooftop bars to vinyl shops and quirky galleries," Time Out said.

"And don't let anyone tell you Melbourne is all personality over looks – we've got grand, heritage-listed buildings, laneways lined with colourful murals, world-class gardens and a river (the Yarra) that holds deep spiritual and cultural significance for local Indigenous communities," it added.

Last year, Melbourne landed in fourth place, according to CNN. It was behind Cape Town, Thailand's Bangkok, and the United States' New York in the rankings.

The 50 Best Cities in the World for 2026

According to Time Out, it spoke to more than 24,000 locals to come up with the rankings.

The 50 best cities in the world in full, according to Time Out, are as follows:

Melbourne, Australia Shanghai, China Edinburgh, Scotland London, United Kingdom New York, United States of America Cape Town, South Africa Mexico City, Mexico Bangkok, Thailand Seoul, South Korea Tokyo, Japan Zürich, Switzerland Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Copenhagen, Denmark São Paulo, Brazil Hong Kong Kraków, Poland Porto, Portugal Guadalajara, Mexico Madrid, Spain Valencia, Spain Sydney, Australia Paris, France Singapore Marrakech, Morocco Hanoi, Vietnam Bath, United Kingdom Bilbao, Spain Berlin, Germany Adelaide, Australia Beijing, China Antwerp, Belgium Chiang Mai, Thailand Naples, Italy Amsterdam, The Netherlands Medellín, Colombia Lima, Peru Vancouver, Canada Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam Osaka, Japan Athens, Greece Chicago, United States of America Cairo, Egypt Buenos Aires, Argentina Vienna, Austria Dublin, Ireland San Francisco, United States of America Lagos, Nigeria Auckland, New Zealand Lisbon, Portugal Bogotá, Colombia

Originally published on Travelers Today