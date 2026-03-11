Entertainment Travel

Time Out's 50 Best Cities in the World: Which City Came Out on Top for 2026?

The top city for 2026 is not in Europe. It's not in the Americas either.

Time Out has released its annual list of Best Cities in the World, and this year's number one city is not from Europe or the Americas. It's not last year's top placer, either.

It can be recalled that last year, Cape Town was declared the best city in the world. However, for this year, the South African city only landed in the sixth spot.

Time Out's Best City in the World for 2026 Is...

For 2026, Time Out has hailed Australia's Melbourne as the best city in the world.

"Melbourne's coolest streets and neighbourhoods are filled with gems, from indie cinemas and rooftop bars to vinyl shops and quirky galleries," Time Out said.

"And don't let anyone tell you Melbourne is all personality over looks – we've got grand, heritage-listed buildings, laneways lined with colourful murals, world-class gardens and a river (the Yarra) that holds deep spiritual and cultural significance for local Indigenous communities," it added.

Last year, Melbourne landed in fourth place, according to CNN. It was behind Cape Town, Thailand's Bangkok, and the United States' New York in the rankings.

The 50 Best Cities in the World for 2026

According to Time Out, it spoke to more than 24,000 locals to come up with the rankings.

The 50 best cities in the world in full, according to Time Out, are as follows:

  1. Melbourne, Australia
  2. Shanghai, China
  3. Edinburgh, Scotland
  4. London, United Kingdom
  5. New York, United States of America
  6. Cape Town, South Africa
  7. Mexico City, Mexico
  8. Bangkok, Thailand
  9. Seoul, South Korea
  10. Tokyo, Japan
  11. Zürich, Switzerland
  12. Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
  13. Copenhagen, Denmark
  14. São Paulo, Brazil
  15. Hong Kong
  16. Kraków, Poland
  17. Porto, Portugal
  18. Guadalajara, Mexico
  19. Madrid, Spain
  20. Valencia, Spain
  21. Sydney, Australia
  22. Paris, France
  23. Singapore
  24. Marrakech, Morocco
  25. Hanoi, Vietnam
  26. Bath, United Kingdom
  27. Bilbao, Spain
  28. Berlin, Germany
  29. Adelaide, Australia
  30. Beijing, China
  31. Antwerp, Belgium
  32. Chiang Mai, Thailand
  33. Naples, Italy
  34. Amsterdam, The Netherlands
  35. Medellín, Colombia
  36. Lima, Peru
  37. Vancouver, Canada
  38. Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
  39. Osaka, Japan
  40. Athens, Greece
  41. Chicago, United States of America
  42. Cairo, Egypt
  43. Buenos Aires, Argentina
  44. Vienna, Austria
  45. Dublin, Ireland
  46. San Francisco, United States of America
  47. Lagos, Nigeria
  48. Auckland, New Zealand
  49. Lisbon, Portugal
  50. Bogotá, Colombia

