Time Out's 50 Best Cities in the World: Which City Came Out on Top for 2026?

Time Out has released its annual list of Best Cities in the World, and this year's number one city is not from Europe or the Americas. It's not last year's top placer, either.
It can be recalled that last year, Cape Town was declared the best city in the world. However, for this year, the South African city only landed in the sixth spot.
Time Out's Best City in the World for 2026 Is...
For 2026, Time Out has hailed Australia's Melbourne as the best city in the world.
"Melbourne's coolest streets and neighbourhoods are filled with gems, from indie cinemas and rooftop bars to vinyl shops and quirky galleries," Time Out said.
"And don't let anyone tell you Melbourne is all personality over looks – we've got grand, heritage-listed buildings, laneways lined with colourful murals, world-class gardens and a river (the Yarra) that holds deep spiritual and cultural significance for local Indigenous communities," it added.
Last year, Melbourne landed in fourth place, according to CNN. It was behind Cape Town, Thailand's Bangkok, and the United States' New York in the rankings.
The 50 Best Cities in the World for 2026
According to Time Out, it spoke to more than 24,000 locals to come up with the rankings.
The 50 best cities in the world in full, according to Time Out, are as follows:
- Melbourne, Australia
- Shanghai, China
- Edinburgh, Scotland
- London, United Kingdom
- New York, United States of America
- Cape Town, South Africa
- Mexico City, Mexico
- Bangkok, Thailand
- Seoul, South Korea
- Tokyo, Japan
- Zürich, Switzerland
- Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
- Copenhagen, Denmark
- São Paulo, Brazil
- Hong Kong
- Kraków, Poland
- Porto, Portugal
- Guadalajara, Mexico
- Madrid, Spain
- Valencia, Spain
- Sydney, Australia
- Paris, France
- Singapore
- Marrakech, Morocco
- Hanoi, Vietnam
- Bath, United Kingdom
- Bilbao, Spain
- Berlin, Germany
- Adelaide, Australia
- Beijing, China
- Antwerp, Belgium
- Chiang Mai, Thailand
- Naples, Italy
- Amsterdam, The Netherlands
- Medellín, Colombia
- Lima, Peru
- Vancouver, Canada
- Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
- Osaka, Japan
- Athens, Greece
- Chicago, United States of America
- Cairo, Egypt
- Buenos Aires, Argentina
- Vienna, Austria
- Dublin, Ireland
- San Francisco, United States of America
- Lagos, Nigeria
- Auckland, New Zealand
- Lisbon, Portugal
- Bogotá, Colombia
