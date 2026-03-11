Tech

TikTok 'Play Full Song' Feature Is Now Available, But You Need to be an Apple Music Subscriber

No need to switch apps to enjoy the full song.

By
TikTok Apple Music Play Full Song TikTok Apple Music Play Full Song

TikTok is adding a way to stream entire tracks via its latest feature, which it calls "Play Full Song."

The feature is now available on the platform thanks to Apple Music and its integration with TikTok, but there is a catch to the experience as users need to be a subscriber to enjoy the feature.

TikTok 'Play Full Song' Feature Is Now Available

TikTok and Apple announced their latest exclusive partnership on the social networking platform as they introduced a new feature called Play Full Song, which allows users to listen to songs they find on the platform in their entirety.

According to the announcement, the new feature offers a music discovery experience that allows the audience to get to know the song, its artist, and more directly on the TikTok app through Apple Music.

The feature is made available thanks to Apple MusicKit APIs, which TikTok claims to be the foundation of the Play Full Song feature.

Engadget reported that this adds to the previous feature introduced by TikTok called Add to Music App, which allows users to save the songs they hear on TikTok to their connected streaming platform's library.

You Need to Be an Apple Music Subscriber to Access

The only catch in this experience is that users need to be an Apple Music subscriber to access the Play Full Song feature on the app.

TikTok will play the song using an Apple Music player that is built into the app. Since Apple Music requires a subscription before users can access it, only songs in the user's library may be streamed without a paid subscription.

Alongside this, TikTok and Apple Music also announced that they are launching the new Listening Party feature on TikTok, where users may listen to music alongside their favorite artists live.

Both features are rolling out worldwide and will start appearing "in the weeks ahead."

Originally published on Tech Times

ⓒ 2024 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
iPhone

Apple Will Retain Dynamic Island on iPhone 18 Pro, Claims New Rumor

Ndiaga Diagne
Austin Police Release New Footage of Weekend Mass Shooting; FBI Probes Whether Suspect Was Inspired by Recent Strikes on Iran
Savannah and Nancy Guthrie
Ex-FBI Agent Reveals Chilling Nancy Guthrie Theory: She Was Likely 'Wrapped Up' and Carried Out of Home
Donald Trump
Trump Reportedly Working On Cuba Deal That Would Allow Castro Family To Avoid Exile And Remain On The Island
Crime Scene Stock Image
Polly James' Brother Reels from Horror as Wife Kills Children and Herself in Shocking Suicide
Editor's Pick
Hernandez's friends and family in Venezuela campaigned hard for his release, arguing that his crown tattoos were a nod to his work in a local religious festival and not signs of gang membership as alleged by US authorities
U.S.

A Venezuelan-US Love Story Crushed By Trump's Migrant Crackdown

View of the West Sea Flood Gate in Nampo
World

North Korea's Uranium Plant: Is Radioactive Waste Pouring Into The West Sea, Or Is Fear Overblown?

Gavin Newsom
Politics

Gavin Newsom's Chances Of Clinching 2028 Dem Nomination See Spike While Publicly Feuding With Trump Officials

People hold pictures of victims on the 31st anniversary of the AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires
U.S.

Argentines Commemorate Jewish Center Bombing, Demand Justice