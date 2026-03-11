TikTok 'Play Full Song' Feature Is Now Available, But You Need to be an Apple Music Subscriber

TikTok is adding a way to stream entire tracks via its latest feature, which it calls "Play Full Song."

The feature is now available on the platform thanks to Apple Music and its integration with TikTok, but there is a catch to the experience as users need to be a subscriber to enjoy the feature.

TikTok 'Play Full Song' Feature Is Now Available

TikTok and Apple announced their latest exclusive partnership on the social networking platform as they introduced a new feature called Play Full Song, which allows users to listen to songs they find on the platform in their entirety.

According to the announcement, the new feature offers a music discovery experience that allows the audience to get to know the song, its artist, and more directly on the TikTok app through Apple Music.

The feature is made available thanks to Apple MusicKit APIs, which TikTok claims to be the foundation of the Play Full Song feature.

Engadget reported that this adds to the previous feature introduced by TikTok called Add to Music App, which allows users to save the songs they hear on TikTok to their connected streaming platform's library.

You Need to Be an Apple Music Subscriber to Access

The only catch in this experience is that users need to be an Apple Music subscriber to access the Play Full Song feature on the app.

TikTok will play the song using an Apple Music player that is built into the app. Since Apple Music requires a subscription before users can access it, only songs in the user's library may be streamed without a paid subscription.

Alongside this, TikTok and Apple Music also announced that they are launching the new Listening Party feature on TikTok, where users may listen to music alongside their favorite artists live.

Both features are rolling out worldwide and will start appearing "in the weeks ahead."

Originally published on Tech Times