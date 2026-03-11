Amazon Zoox, Uber's Partnership Will Soon Let You Book Trips in Las Vegas, LA

Amazon Zoox and Uber have announced their latest partnership deal which will soon expand the self-driving experience, coming first to select cities.

Zoox and Uber will let customers in Las Vegas and Los Angeles book self-driving Zoox vehicles soon, with Amazon's autonomous service moving away from its testing phase, which offers free rides.

Zoox, Uber Partnership to Let You Book Rides Soon

Amazon's Zoox unveiled its partnership with Uber, one of the world's largest ride-hailing platforms, in this multi-year agreement to offer rides in select areas in the US.

It was revealed by the self-driving company that a fleet of its autonomous Zoox robotaxis will be available to book through the Uber app, which will be first available in Las Vegas.

According to Zoox, its presence in Los Angeles will start next year, and it will also be available via the Uber platform.

That said, Zoox said that users may still book rides via its dedicated app should they prefer to use that over the Uber app.

For now, Zoox's autonomous rides remain available for free as they are still under the company's testing phase. Zoox rides will soon require payment, especially once it becomes available via Uber.

Book Amazon Zoox via Uber in Las Vegas, LA

Once the integration becomes available, users in Las Vegas will be able to use the Uber app to book rides via Zoox's robotaxis. With this, users no longer need to download the Zoox app to experience its unique pedal-less, steering wheel-less, and driverless rides.

At present, Zoox is still testing its autonomous robotaxis in different cities in the country, recently adding Dallas and Phoenix to its service areas.

Uber's partnership with companies offering autonomous rides also expands with this latest Zoox announcement, with the ride-hailing company known for partnering with Waymo to also offer Waymo One rides via its platform in Phoenix.

Originally published on Tech Times