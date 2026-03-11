Tech

Amazon Zoox, Uber's Partnership Will Soon Let You Book Trips in Las Vegas, LA

Uber adds another self-driving company in its service.

By
Zoox x Uber Zoox x Uber

Amazon Zoox and Uber have announced their latest partnership deal which will soon expand the self-driving experience, coming first to select cities.

Zoox and Uber will let customers in Las Vegas and Los Angeles book self-driving Zoox vehicles soon, with Amazon's autonomous service moving away from its testing phase, which offers free rides.

Zoox, Uber Partnership to Let You Book Rides Soon

Amazon's Zoox unveiled its partnership with Uber, one of the world's largest ride-hailing platforms, in this multi-year agreement to offer rides in select areas in the US.

It was revealed by the self-driving company that a fleet of its autonomous Zoox robotaxis will be available to book through the Uber app, which will be first available in Las Vegas.

According to Zoox, its presence in Los Angeles will start next year, and it will also be available via the Uber platform.

That said, Zoox said that users may still book rides via its dedicated app should they prefer to use that over the Uber app.

For now, Zoox's autonomous rides remain available for free as they are still under the company's testing phase. Zoox rides will soon require payment, especially once it becomes available via Uber.

Book Amazon Zoox via Uber in Las Vegas, LA

Once the integration becomes available, users in Las Vegas will be able to use the Uber app to book rides via Zoox's robotaxis. With this, users no longer need to download the Zoox app to experience its unique pedal-less, steering wheel-less, and driverless rides.

At present, Zoox is still testing its autonomous robotaxis in different cities in the country, recently adding Dallas and Phoenix to its service areas.

Uber's partnership with companies offering autonomous rides also expands with this latest Zoox announcement, with the ride-hailing company known for partnering with Waymo to also offer Waymo One rides via its platform in Phoenix.

Originally published on Tech Times

Tags
Uber
ⓒ 2024 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Ndiaga Diagne

Austin Police Release New Footage of Weekend Mass Shooting; FBI Probes Whether Suspect Was Inspired by Recent Strikes on Iran

Donald Trump
Trump Reportedly Working On Cuba Deal That Would Allow Castro Family To Avoid Exile And Remain On The Island
Savannah and Nancy Guthrie
Ex-FBI Agent Reveals Chilling Nancy Guthrie Theory: She Was Likely 'Wrapped Up' and Carried Out of Home
Crime Scene Stock Image
Polly James' Brother Reels from Horror as Wife Kills Children and Herself in Shocking Suicide
Eye Glasses on a Book
Samsung Teases Smart Glasses Features at MWC, But When Is It Coming?
Editor's Pick
Hernandez's friends and family in Venezuela campaigned hard for his release, arguing that his crown tattoos were a nod to his work in a local religious festival and not signs of gang membership as alleged by US authorities
U.S.

A Venezuelan-US Love Story Crushed By Trump's Migrant Crackdown

View of the West Sea Flood Gate in Nampo
World

North Korea's Uranium Plant: Is Radioactive Waste Pouring Into the West Sea, or Is Fear Overblown?

Gavin Newsom
Politics

Gavin Newsom's Chances of Clinching 2028 Dem Nomination See Spike While Publicly Feuding With Trump Officials

People hold pictures of victims on the 31st anniversary of the AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires
U.S.

Argentines Commemorate Jewish Center Bombing, Demand Justice