Tua Tagovailoa to Atlanta Falcons? Former Dolphins QB Expected to Sign For a Fresh Start

After six seasons with the Miami Dolphins, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa appears ready for a new chapter. Reports indicate the former first-round pick plans to sign a one-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons, potentially setting up a compelling quarterback competition ahead of the 2026 NFL season.

The move follows Miami's decision to release Tagovailoa once free agency opens. New general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan confirmed the move as part of a roster reset under the team's new leadership, which also includes head coach Jeff Hafley.

Dolphins Close the Tagovailoa Era

Fox News reports that Tagovailoa's departure ends a tenure that began when Miami selected him in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Over several seasons, he produced notable performances and moments that energized the fan base, but the franchise ultimately chose to move in a new direction.

Sullivan thanked Tagovailoa for his contributions, praising the quarterback's leadership both on the field and in the community during his time with the organization.

Meanwhile, Miami has already started reshaping its quarterback room by agreeing to terms with Malik Willis, who previously played for the Green Bay Packers and is familiar with members of the Dolphins' new leadership group.

Falcons Prepare for Quarterback Competition

In Atlanta, Tagovailoa would likely compete with Michael Penix Jr., the eighth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, according to ESPN. Penix showed flashes of potential during the 2025 season, throwing for 1,982 yards and nine touchdowns in nine starts before suffering a partially torn ACL in Week 11.

If the signing becomes official, the Falcons' training camp could feature one of the most intriguing quarterback battles of the offseason as both players attempt to secure the starting job.

Fresh Opportunity for Tagovailoa

Tagovailoa endured a difficult final season in Miami, finishing with a 6–8 record as a starter while throwing for 2,660 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions. The Dolphins' playoff drought continued, prompting the franchise to reset its roster and leadership structure.

Now, a move to Atlanta could provide the veteran quarterback with a valuable opportunity to revive his career.

With the Falcons aiming to return to the postseason for the first time since 2017, Tagovailoa could play an important role in helping the team push back into playoff contention if he wins the starting job.

