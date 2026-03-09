GOP Rep. Claims 'Muslims Don't Belong In American Society': 'Pluralism Is a Lie'

Republican Rep. Andy Ogles said on Monday that "Muslims don't belong in American society," adding that "pluralism is a lie."

Muslims don't belong in American society.



Pluralism is a lie. — Rep. Andy Ogles (@RepOgles) March 9, 2026

Mamdani appeared to be making reference to incidents related to dueling protests outside Gracie Mansion, the official residence of New York City mayors and where Mayor Zohran Mamdani currently resides.

Two men were arrested after an improvised explosive device was found in the premises during the protests. Offices said that, had it gone off, it could have killed or severely injured people there. NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said the case was being investigated as an "ISIS-inspired act of terrorism."

The anti-Islam demonstration was led by influencer Jake Lang and met with the counterprotest.

Mamdani, who was not in Gracie Mansion at the time, condemned the development, calling Lang by name and saying the demonstration was rooted in "bigotry and racism."

"Such hate has no place in New York City. It is an affront to our city's values and the unity that defines who we are. What followed was even more disturbing. Violence at a protest is never acceptable. The attempt to use an explosive device and hurt others is not only criminal, it is reprehensible and the antithesis of who we are," Mamdani added.

Ogles reacted to the statement, calling on the DOJ to deport Mamdani. "All they need to do is read his file," he said.

The @DOJ can deport him today. All they need to do is read his file. https://t.co/Sh4AchGNue — Rep. Andy Ogles (@RepOgles) March 9, 2026

Ogles also reposted a message claiming that the explosive device was made by people who took part in the counterprotest, rather than the protesters led by Lang. Tisch noted that the device was in fact thrown by a counterprotested. Witnesses then claimed that it was smoking but extinguished itself after hitting a barrier and landing a few feet from police. The same protester grabbed another device and lit it before dropping it.

Tisch identified the suspects as Emir Balat and Ibrahim Kayumi, noting that they were being interviewed by the NYPD and the FBI. Overall, six people were arrested as a result of the protests.

Originally published on Latin Times