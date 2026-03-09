Iran fired missiles at Israel on Monday, marking the first military action under its new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei.

The strikes set off sirens across northern and central Israel, including Tel Aviv and Haifa, and caused injuries from falling debris. According to First Post, emergency services reported at least one woman moderately hurt after 'flying rocks' hit her.

The attack has already sent shockwaves through regional security and global markets, with oil prices surpassing $100 a barrel (£82/$100), reflecting fears that the West Asia conflict could escalate further.

This bold opening move signals the new supreme leader's intent to assert Iran's influence rapidly and decisively.

New Iranian Supreme Leader's First Attack in Israel

According to Israel's Home Front Command, warning sirens sounded in major cities as Iranian missiles approached.

The military reported that its air defence systems intercepted several projectiles, but fragments still caused damage in central Israel. Authorities emphasised it was now safe for citizens to leave protective shelters, though residents remained cautious amid ongoing alerts.

Magen David Adom, Israel's national emergency service, confirmed that six people were injured across central Israel from debris caused by intercepted missiles. Local police also reported minor property damage in Tel Aviv and the surrounding areas.

Iran has not just fired new waves of missiles and drones at Israel but also towards Gulf nations, with Gulf states such as the United Arab Emirates reporting ballistic missiles and drones intercepted over their skies. Qatar has publicly condemned the strikes and urged de‑escalation

Region-Wide Attack Affects Oil

The missile strikes coincided with escalating attacks across the Middle East.

Israeli airstrikes targeted oil facilities in Tehran, causing fires that darkened the city with thick smoke and disrupted fuel distribution. A Tehran resident described the air as 'unbreathable' and reported shortages at gas stations.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah in Lebanon promised retaliatory attacks, following Israel's strikes on a hotel in central Beirut, reportedly targeting Quds Force commanders. Lebanon's Ministry of Public Health reported four fatalities and ten injuries in the incident, while ongoing clashes in eastern Lebanon have involved helicopters and air raids.

Energy markets responded sharply to the outbreak of hostilities. Oil prices surged past £82 ($100) per barrel, the first time since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022, signalling global concern over potential supply disruptions.

Markets in Japan and South Korea, highly dependent on imported energy, opened sharply lower.

US President Donald Trump downplayed the economic impact, calling the price spike a 'small price to pay' for addressing Iran's nuclear threat.

Meanwhile, the US ordered non-essential personnel to leave Saudi Arabia, reflecting Washington's expectation that the conflict may intensify further.

What We Know About Iran's New Supreme Leader

Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of Iran's late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, assumed power with relatively limited governing experience but enjoys the full backing of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The Guards pledged 'complete obedience and self-sacrifice' in following the new leader's directives, which means a continuity of hardline policies. Analysts suggest this strike aims to show Khamenei's readiness to project strength immediately, both internally to consolidate support and externally to assert Iran's regional power.

The swift military action, combined with the loyalty of the Guards, positions Khamenei as a leader willing to act decisively from day one. Little is publicly known about his administrative or political track record, as he has maintained a low profile compared with his father, who served as Iran's supreme leader for decades.

Originally published on IBTimes UK