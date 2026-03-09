The global economy is bracing for a significant shock as crude costs soar to triple digits. With a deepening conflict in the Middle East endangering a fifth of the planet's energy exports, the threat of a prolonged supply crunch is becoming a reality. Markets are now on high alert, while the risk of a major disruption sends oil prices to their highest levels in months.

Sunday evening saw a sharp spike in oil prices as the market opened, with prices briefly rising to $110 (£82.71) as investors weighed the growing impact of regional hostilities on global fuel reserves. Brent, the global oil benchmark, hit a price not seen in nearly 4 years, climbing past $100 (£75.19).

Global Markets React to Rising Volatility

Trading began on a downward note on Sunday evening for stock futures, which allow investors to place wagers on the market ahead of Monday morning's opening bell. The S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite, and Dow Jones Industrial Average all saw their respective futures slip by approximately 1.5 percent.

The sharp rise in market rates reflects growing fears among traders about the availability of Persian Gulf fossil fuels. For over a week, the Strait of Hormuz—a vital passage off the southern coast of Iran—has remained effectively shut, cutting off regional exports from reaching the global market. Under normal conditions, this single waterway handles a fifth of the world's oil along with vast quantities of natural gas every day.

US Officials Downplay Long-Term Impact

While speaking to CNN on Sunday, Energy Secretary Chris Wright downplayed the likelihood of sustained high prices. 'You're seeing a little bit of fear premium in the marketplace, but the world is not short of oil today or natural gas,' he said. Wright suggested that shipping through the strait would likely be affected for weeks, rather than months.

Since the conflict began, the cost of a gallon of regular fuel in the United States has jumped by approximately 16 percent, reaching a national average of $3.45 (£2.59), AAA data shows. Meanwhile, diesel prices have increased even more rapidly, climbing by about 22 percent.

Political Response to Energy Inflation

US President Donald Trump, who made cost-of-living issues a cornerstone of his 2024 campaign, dismissed the recent price surge. In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote: 'Short-term oil prices, which will drop rapidly when the destruction of the Iran nuclear threat is over, is a very small price to pay for U.S.A., and World, Safety and Peace.' Trump followed up his post with the emphatic claim: 'ONLY FOOLS WOULD THINK DIFFERENTLY!'

While appearing on the CBS News programme 'Face the Nation' earlier on Sunday, US Energy Secretary Chris Wright dismissed the threat of long-term price increases, describing the spike in petrol costs as 'temporary'.

Crude oil prices have climbed by about 50 percent since 28 February, following joint strikes on Iran by the US and Israel. Iran has retaliated by bringing traffic through the Strait of Hormuz to a standstill, threatening 20 per cent of global oil supplies.

OPEC Production Cuts Amid Logistical Deadlock

Iraq, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates—three of OPEC's top producers—have been forced to scale back their output. This move comes as a massive backlog of barrels builds up with no way out, due to the effective shutdown of the crucial waterway. The supply crunch has been worsened by recent strikes on energy facilities throughout the region.

