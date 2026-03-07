Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows Right Now: Bridgerton Reigns Supreme in March 2026

Netflix viewers worldwide are flocking to romance, thriller reboots and reality escapism as "Bridgerton" Season 4 dominates the streamer's global top 10 TV chart in early March 2026, racking up massive viewership amid a slate of fresh premieres and returning favorites.

According to Netflix's official Tudum Top 10 data for the week of Feb. 23 to March 1, 2026—the most recent publicly detailed period—"Bridgerton" Season 4 holds the No. 1 spot with 28 million views and 248.8 million hours viewed over its 8-hour-53-minute runtime. The Regency-era drama, produced by Shonda Rhimes, continues its reign with opulent balls, scandalous gossip and the latest season's focus on new romantic entanglements, drawing fans back for its signature blend of wit, drama and diverse casting.

The show's endurance reflects Netflix's strength in serialized prestige content. Launched in late January 2026 with Part 1 and concluding in February with Part 2, Season 4 has sustained momentum into March, boosted by social media buzz, fan theories and viral moments from key episodes.

Trailing closely at No. 2 is "The Night Agent" Season 3, the action-thriller starring Gabriel Basso as low-level FBI agent Peter Sutherland thrust into national security crises. The season, which premiered in February, logged 9.9 million views and 86.2 million hours viewed across 8 hours 43 minutes. Its fast-paced espionage plot and high-stakes twists have propelled it upward, appealing to fans of bingeable suspense.

Reality programming holds strong in the top ranks. "Reality Check: Inside America's Next Top Model" Season 1 debuts at No. 3 with 3.8 million views and 10.6 million hours over 2 hours 47 minutes. The docuseries pulls back the curtain on the iconic modeling competition, offering behind-the-scenes drama, contestant interviews and reflections on the show's cultural impact.

"Love Is Blind: Ohio" claims No. 4 with 3.1 million views and 33.2 million hours across 10 hours 47 minutes. The latest iteration of the hit dating experiment relocates to the Midwest, where singles form connections without seeing each other, leading to emotional highs, dramatic reveals and signature pod conversations.

Veteran seasons continue drawing viewers. "The Night Agent" Season 1 re-enters at No. 5 with 2.9 million views and 23.6 million hours (8 hours 11 minutes), as new fans discover the series that launched the franchise. "The Lincoln Lawyer" Season 4 sits at No. 6 with matching 2.9 million views and 24.2 million hours (8 hours 26 minutes), featuring Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) navigating complex legal battles.

Wrestling fans fuel "Raw: 2026 - February 23, 2026" at No. 7 (2.8 million views, 5.6 million hours, 1 hour 53 minutes), while "The Night Agent" Season 2 holds No. 8 (2.7 million views, 23.3 million hours, 8 hours 36 minutes). Sports documentary "Formula 1: Drive to Survive" Season 8 enters at No. 9 (2.7 million views, 16.1 million hours, 6 hours 4 minutes), capitalizing on the racing season's buzz. Rounding out the list is "Being Gordon Ramsay" Season 1 at No. 10 (2.3 million views, 10.4 million hours, 4 hours 32 minutes), offering an intimate look at the celebrity chef's life.

Aggregators like FlixPatrol, tracking daily trends as of March 7, show slight variations with "Bridgerton" still leading globally, followed by newcomers like "Vladimir" (a Rachel Weisz-led psychological drama that premiered March 5), "The Night Agent" and true-crime limited series "A Friend, a Murderer." These shifts suggest emerging titles are gaining traction post-premiere.

March has brought a wave of anticipated releases influencing the charts. "Vladimir," blending dark comedy and obsession themes, has surged in early rankings. Other March drops include "The Dinosaurs" (a four-part docuseries narrated with Spielberg flair), "Boyfriend on Demand" (a fresh dating concept) and upcoming "One Piece" Season 2 (March 10), expected to climb rapidly given the live-action adaptation's massive Season 1 success.

Critics and fans praise the diversity of Netflix's current top performers. "Bridgerton" earns acclaim for evolving its storytelling while staying true to its escapist roots. "The Night Agent" Season 3 builds on the original's momentum with tighter plotting and character growth. Reality entries like "Love Is Blind" and "Reality Check" provide addictive, low-stakes viewing amid heavier dramas.

Viewership metrics underscore Netflix's global reach, with hours viewed serving as the primary gauge since the platform shifted from raw views to engagement-focused data. The top 10's mix—romance, action, reality and sports—mirrors subscriber preferences for variety.

As March progresses, expect upheaval from premieres like "Virgin River" Season 7 (March 12) and "Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man" (March 20). "One Piece" Season 2 could dominate given anticipation for Monkey D. Luffy's Grand Line adventures.

For Seoul viewers and global audiences alike, Netflix's algorithm continues curating personalized recommendations, but the official Top 10 offers a snapshot of collective tastes. Check Tudum or the app for real-time updates, as rankings fluctuate daily.

The current chart highlights Netflix's knack for blending evergreen hits with timely buzz, keeping subscribers hooked through winter's end into spring.

Originally published on ibtimes.com.au