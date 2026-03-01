OpenAI's US Military Deal Sparks ChatGPT Backlash as Users Flee to Claude Over AI Ethics Concerns

Just a few days after firing an OpenAI employee over alleged Polymarket insider trading, the AI firm is facing another round of criticism. After signing an agreement with the U.S. Department of War, the company saw a surge in ChatGPT subscription cancellations.

The controversy escalated when Anthropic, creator of Claude, reportedly declined a similar partnership over safety and governance concerns.

ChatGPT Subscription Cancellations Surge

Online forums, including Reddit and X, show growing dissatisfaction among users who believe OpenAI has compromised its ethical commitments by supporting military applications of artificial intelligence. Some users have circulated detailed guides explaining how to cancel ChatGPT subscriptions and permanently delete account data.

As Techradar spotted, tech investor Aidan Gold noted that OpenAI previously aligned with Anthropic's more cautious stance on defense-related AI use before ultimately moving forward with its own agreement.

Let me get this straight:



Anthropic refused to work with DoW unless they could promise their tech wasn't used for surveillance or killing.



DoW said that they need full capabilities.



Anthropic declined to give full access.



OpenAI stood by Anthropic for ensuring AI safety.... — Aidan Gold (@MrGoldBro) February 28, 2026

Reports also suggest that certain U.S. government departments have reduced or removed Claude deployments after Anthropic refused to proceed without stricter safeguards.

AI Ethics and Military Partnerships Under Scrutiny

The dispute is only one of many concerns about AI governance. Handling an AI system isn't easy, and it requires considerations when it comes to data sourcing, environmental impact, labor displacement, and the risk of autonomous weapons.

Anthropic has publicly opposed deploying AI systems for mass surveillance or fully autonomous military applications without enforceable guardrails.

OpenAI, however, maintains that its defense contract includes clearly defined limitations, particularly regarding surveillance technologies and autonomous weapon systems. Still, critics argue that references to supporting "all lawful purposes" leave room for interpretation, fueling distrust among privacy advocates and AI researchers.

Claude Gains Momentum Amid Public Debate

Amid ChatGPT's temporary downfall, Claude has climbed the Apple App Store rankings, pointing out a potential shift in user sentiment toward AI platforms perceived as more safety focused.

Originally published on Tech Times