General Motors Recalls SUVs After Transmission Issue Could Lead to Crashes

A General Motors logo is shown at the General Motors Technical Center.

More than 43,000 SUVs are being recalled by General Motors after a transmission problem was found that could raise the risk of a crash.

The recall covers 43,732 model year 2022 vehicles across Chevrolet, GMC and Cadillac brands.

According to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, a transmission control valve inside the affected SUVs may wear out over time.

If that happens, it can cause a loss of pressure in the transmission system.

In rare cases, the issue could cause the rear wheels to briefly lock up or even stay locked. When wheels lock while driving, a driver could lose control of the vehicle, increasing the chance of a crash.

According to FoxBusiness, the recall includes 17,178 Chevrolet Tahoe SUVs, 7,616 Chevrolet Suburban models, 7,820 GMC Yukon vehicles, and 5,270 GMC Yukon XL SUVs.

It also affects 3,609 Cadillac Escalade models and 2,239 Cadillac Escalade ESV SUVs.

GM Recalls SUVs With 10-Speed Transmission

All of the recalled vehicles are equipped with a 10-speed transmission and an electronic transmission range select system.

Drivers whose SUVs are affected may notice harsh or rough shifting before a more serious problem happens. That could be an early warning sign that the transmission control valve is wearing out.

To fix the issue, dealers will install new transmission control module software at no cost to owners.

The updated software will monitor the valve's performance and look for signs of excess wear. If the system detects a problem, it will limit the vehicle to fifth gear. This step is designed to prevent the rear wheels from locking up.

Owners are expected to receive notification letters starting March 30, informing them that a remedy is available, USA Today reported.

Once notified, they can schedule an appointment with their local dealer for the free repair.

"The safety of our customers is the highest priority for the entire GM team, and we're working to remedy this matter as quickly as possible," a GM spokesperson said.

