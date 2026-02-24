Sports

NBA Trade Rumors: Are Memphis Struggling to Find Real Market For Ja Morant?

Ja Morant is the lone superstar in Memphis yet even a few teams are hesitant to get him onboard.

By

The NBA trade rumor cycle intensifies whenever Ja Morant becomes a topic of discussion. However, behind the speculation, the Memphis Grizzlies encountered an unexpected reality: the market for their franchise guard was far less aggressive than anticipated.

Since 2025, he has been "unhappy" with the Grizzlies front office. The Trae Young swap never happened, but still, Morant stayed with the organization amid several issues.

Despite exploring trade scenarios ahead of the deadline, Memphis failed to spark the kind of bidding war typically associated with a two-time All-Star in his prime.

Milwaukee Bucks Could Revisit Talks This Summer

NBA Trade Rumors: Ja Morant Not Likely a Hot Commodity

According to league insider Marc Stein, interest across the league remained lukewarm. The Sacramento Kings reportedly showed only modest curiosity, while the Miami Heat explored possibilities comparable to Washington's low-asset acquisition of Trae Young.

Ultimately, Miami redirected its focus toward Giannis Antetokounmpo, leaving Morant as a secondary option rather than a priority target.

Several executives left the deadline believing the Milwaukee Bucks maintain a genuine interest in Morant. Milwaukee could view him as either a dynamic backcourt partner for Antetokounmpo or a long-term successor should the franchise pivot in a new direction.

If that scenario materializes, Memphis may need to wait until the offseason to secure a meaningful return package.

Rebuild Strategy Limits Memphis' Leverage

The Grizzlies have already signaled a roster reset, moving Desmond Bane and trading Jaren Jackson Jr. for three first-round picks and promising rotation players. While Morant once led Memphis to a 56-win season and a Western Conference semifinal appearance, his current value has dipped, per ClutchPoints.

Even before the finger-gun issue took place, many analysts thought that Morant would be traded soon. The market never gained traction from the rumors since those are just words. In fact, no teams were interested in recruiting the star point guard, even if it meant giving up their bench players.

Durability and efficiency concerns weigh heavily. Morant has appeared in just 20 games this season, averaging 19.5 points and 8.1 assists while posting career lows in shooting percentages. The Grizzlies also hold a 7–13 record in those contests.

For Memphis to get rid of Morant, there should be a presentable offer to the other team. Morant could start for a thriving team or fulfill a backup role to a contending team if all the trade conditions fall into the right place.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com

Tags
Memphis grizzlies, Nba trade rumors
© Copyright 2026 Sports World News, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
AJ Styles' WWE Hall of Fame Announcement

AJ Styles Set to be Inducted Into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2026

Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez
Venezuelan Interim President Delcy Rodríguez For Now Managing To Walk Fine Line Between Demands From U.S. and Regime Loyalists
Snow Blizzard
Blizzard Warning: NYC Braces For First Major Nor'easter In Nine Years
Cameroon
US Deports Gay Asylum-Seeker to Third Country Where Homosexuality Is Illegal
Nationwide blackout in Cuba back on October 20
Cuba Has Until Late March Before Running Out Of Fuel Due To U.S. Blockade, Analyst Says
Editor's Pick
Hernandez's friends and family in Venezuela campaigned hard for his release, arguing that his crown tattoos were a nod to his work in a local religious festival and not signs of gang membership as alleged by US authorities
U.S.

A Venezuelan-US Love Story Crushed By Trump's Migrant Crackdown

View of the West Sea Flood Gate in Nampo
World

North Korea's Uranium Plant: Is Radioactive Waste Pouring Into The West Sea, Or Is Fear Overblown?

Gavin Newsom
Politics

Gavin Newsom's Chances Of Clinching 2028 Dem Nomination See Spike While Publicly Feuding With Trump Officials

People hold pictures of victims on the 31st anniversary of the AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires
U.S.

Argentines Commemorate Jewish Center Bombing, Demand Justice