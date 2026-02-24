NBA Trade Rumors: Are Memphis Struggling to Find Real Market For Ja Morant?

The NBA trade rumor cycle intensifies whenever Ja Morant becomes a topic of discussion. However, behind the speculation, the Memphis Grizzlies encountered an unexpected reality: the market for their franchise guard was far less aggressive than anticipated.

Since 2025, he has been "unhappy" with the Grizzlies front office. The Trae Young swap never happened, but still, Morant stayed with the organization amid several issues.

Despite exploring trade scenarios ahead of the deadline, Memphis failed to spark the kind of bidding war typically associated with a two-time All-Star in his prime.

Milwaukee Bucks Could Revisit Talks This Summer

According to league insider Marc Stein, interest across the league remained lukewarm. The Sacramento Kings reportedly showed only modest curiosity, while the Miami Heat explored possibilities comparable to Washington's low-asset acquisition of Trae Young.

Ultimately, Miami redirected its focus toward Giannis Antetokounmpo, leaving Morant as a secondary option rather than a priority target.

Several executives left the deadline believing the Milwaukee Bucks maintain a genuine interest in Morant. Milwaukee could view him as either a dynamic backcourt partner for Antetokounmpo or a long-term successor should the franchise pivot in a new direction.

If that scenario materializes, Memphis may need to wait until the offseason to secure a meaningful return package.

Rebuild Strategy Limits Memphis' Leverage

The Grizzlies have already signaled a roster reset, moving Desmond Bane and trading Jaren Jackson Jr. for three first-round picks and promising rotation players. While Morant once led Memphis to a 56-win season and a Western Conference semifinal appearance, his current value has dipped, per ClutchPoints.

Even before the finger-gun issue took place, many analysts thought that Morant would be traded soon. The market never gained traction from the rumors since those are just words. In fact, no teams were interested in recruiting the star point guard, even if it meant giving up their bench players.

Durability and efficiency concerns weigh heavily. Morant has appeared in just 20 games this season, averaging 19.5 points and 8.1 assists while posting career lows in shooting percentages. The Grizzlies also hold a 7–13 record in those contests.

For Memphis to get rid of Morant, there should be a presentable offer to the other team. Morant could start for a thriving team or fulfill a backup role to a contending team if all the trade conditions fall into the right place.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com